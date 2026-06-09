Fruit Bats Announce 12th Album and Sprawling 2026 Tour with New Singles

Fruit Bats, the project of Eric D. Johnson, are releasing their twelfth album and embarking on a major tour across the US, Canada, and Australia. Details on new singles and full tour dates.

After a period of anticipation, the acclaimed indie rock project Fruit Bats , led by singer-songwriter Eric D. Johnson , is poised for a major return. The band is set to release its twelfth studio album this Friday, marking a significant milestone in their enduring career.

To celebrate, they are launching an extensive North American and Australian tour, with the first show scheduled for this Thursday in San Diego. The tour will continue through the end of November, bringing their signature sound to numerous cities across the United States, Canada, and Australia. In advance of the album drop, Fruit Bats have shared two new singles that give a taste of the record's diverse sonic palette.

The first, "Think Aboutcha," is a buoyant and lightly psychedelic track that perfectly encapsulates the band's knack for crafting deceptively catchy melodies and arrangements. The second single, "That Goddamn Sun," takes a slightly bluesier direction, enriched with lush vocal harmonies and instrumentation that draws from Southern rock traditions, featuring prominent piano and acoustic guitar. Both songs highlight the evolving yet consistent artistry of Johnson and his collaborators.

The tour dates encompass a wide geographical range, with multiple legs and various supporting acts. The initial June dates in the southwestern United States feature Matthew Logan Vasquez as support. A series of shows in July, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, will see different opening performers including Gwenifer Raymond and Al Olender, with a special performance in Asheville alongside the band Watchhouse.

After a gap, the tour ramps up again in September and October with a long West Coast and Pacific Northwest run, again with Matthew Logan Vasquez. The final leg in November focuses on the Eastern United States, with Swedish singer-songwriter Sarah Klang providing support for most of those dates. The full list includes Tucson, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, Winston-Salem, Asheville, Toronto, Los Angeles, Santa Cruz, Portland, Victoria, Moscow (ID), Missoula, Denver, Iowa City, Madison, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Washington D.C.

, Atlanta, and Birmingham. Fans can expect a setlist that spans the band's rich catalog alongside the new material. This dual launch of a new album and an ambitious tour underscores Fruit Bats' sustained creative vitality and their deep connection with a dedicated live audience





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Fruit Bats Eric D. Johnson Album Release Tour Indie Rock New Singles

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