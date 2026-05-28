Frozen To -22 Degrees, BYD’s New EV Just Charged To 97% In Only 12 Minutes

The new Denza Z9GT is powered by BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery tech, which makes EV recharging as quick as getting gas.

The new Denza Z9GT is powered by BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery tech, which makes EV recharging as quick as getting gas. The company deep-froze a Denza Z9GT luxury EV for 24 hours at -22°F.. When combined, the two can make EV charging basically as fast as getting gas, with up to 1,500 kilowatts going from the DC fast charger to the lithium iron phosphate pack.

In ideal conditions, BYD’s latest EVs can charge from 10-to-70% in roughly five minutes, and from 10-to-97% in under 10 minutes. Now, though, the company wants to prove that its charging solutions can happily withstand freezing temperatures, where conventional batteries usually struggle with power. BYD claims its second-gen Blade battery needs just 12 minutes to charge from 10% to 97%, which is unheard of in the Western hemisphere, and now there’s a video that shows the whole thing.

A brand-new Denza Z9GT, which recently debuted in Europe, was deep-frozen at -22°F for 24 hours, making everything nice and crispy. Then, a Flash charger was put to work, funnelling electrons at an impressive pace. The car’s state of charge went from 20% to 97% in 12 minutes, just like BYD claimed when it debuted its latest battery tech, making the range meter read nearly 626 miles .

That said, the guess-o-meter probably refers to China’s CLTC testing procedure, which is geared more towards city driving, where speeds are lower than on highways. As for the 97% cutoff, BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu has said in the past that the company deliberately leaves a 3% buffer during charging tests to allow for regenerative braking after a quick Flash session.

That’s because power no longer has anywhere to go if the battery is full, so regenerative braking is canceled until the pack loses some charge. , can accept up to 600 kW when charging from a DC stall, going from 10-to-80% in 11 minutes, according to the German automaker. Mind you, that’s in ideal conditions.

Meanwhile, America’s fastest-charging EV, theBYD’s Five-Minute EV Chargers Are Going To Europe To Take On IonityJust 1% Of EVs Made Up A Huge Amount Of Sales Last Year. Here Are The Winners. BYD's New Blade Battery Is Brilliant, But Good Luck Taking It ApartIt's Official: Rivian Will Start Delivering R2s In Two Weeks





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