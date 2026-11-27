Kristen Bell’s love for Frozen is an open door, but she’s not earning $60 million for the sequels. Brush the snow off your boots and find out more secrets from the Disney movie, turning 13 on Nov. 27.

at the 2026 Actor Awards in March.

“No, no, no, no, no that’s somebody making a lot of things up. ” Rumors aside, spending the last 13 years—and counting—as Princess Anna has been the gift that keeps on giving.

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“But that said, am I happy to have that job and does it pay very well because it’s a successful franchise? Yes,” thealum added.