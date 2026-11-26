The clear skies and calmer winds tonight set up a frosty start to Black Friday, with a light freeze possible in some northern inland communities.

MOBILE, Ala. - Thanksgiving turned out cold and breezy along the Gulf Coast, but skies cleared nicely this afternoon. The clear skies and calmer winds tonight set up a frosty start to Black Friday, with a light freeze possible in some northern inland communities.

High pressure keeps us dry and chilly into Saturday morning. A warming trend follows, ahead of a cold front that brings showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. TONIGHT: FROST AND A LIGHT FREEZE POSSIBLE BY FRIDAY MORNING The gusty northwest wind that added a bite to the air today will ease this evening. With clear skies to start the night, temperatures will fall quickly after sunset.

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By early Friday morning, most inland communities will drop into the 30s, with 40s mainly near the immediate coast. A light freeze is possible in some of the colder northern spots, especially west of I-65, and patchy frost could develop as far south as the I-10 corridor . The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Perry, Greene, Stone and George counties in southeast Mississippi from 3 to 7 a.m. Friday.