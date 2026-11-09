Frost and Starlight Leads ACOTAR Libby Checkout Growth Over October 2025

A Court of Frost and Starlight posted the largest checkout gain among the first five ACOTAR books on Libby, rising 37.5% year over year in October 2026.

Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses series has never struggled to attract readers. Newly released Libby checkout figures show that A Court of Frost and Starlight, one of the franchise's most divisive installments, recorded the largest increase among the original five books.

According to a press release, every ACOTAR book saw more checkouts in October 2026 than in October 2025. The novella's 37.5% jump comfortably outpaced the rest of the first five-title run, challenging the idea that readers consider it an easily forgettable part of the saga.

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Frost and Starlight Posts the Largest Checkout Gain

A Court of Frost and Starlight rose 37.5% in Libby checkouts, the highest percentage increase of any of the original five ACOTAR books. The figures were compared with October 2025, the same month a year earlier.

The other titles also grew. A Court of Thorns and Roses rose 17.1%, A Court of Mist and Fury increased 19%, and A Court of Wings and Ruin climbed 23.9%. A Court of Silver Flames was up 26.4%.

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The novella's growth exceeded Silver Flames' increase by 11.1 percentage points. It also outpaced the original novel and the two installments that follow it in the main trilogy, suggesting that returning readers are not simply skipping the shorter book on their way to Nesta's story.

Readers Split Over the Novella's Quieter Story

A Court of Frost and Starlight is set between A Court of Wings and Ruin and A Court of Silver Flames. It focuses on the aftermath of the war with Hybern rather than another large external conflict.

The winter-solstice setting gives the book a quieter atmosphere. Feyre and Rhysand's relationship, the Night Court's inner circle, and the effort to rebuild after devastating losses take priority over battles, allowing domestic scenes that the action-heavy installments rarely explore.

That focus explains why the book draws criticism. Some readers see it as an unnecessary pause or extended interlude, while others value the quieter character moments and the chance to watch Prythian begin recovering away from another looming war.

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What Libby Checkout Data Does and Does Not Show

Libby's figures measure how much checkouts increased compared with the previous October. They do not provide the total number of checkouts for each title, so they cannot show which book has been read most overall.

The data identifies Frost and Starlight as the fastest-growing entry in the first five-title run. The timing is notable because a new ACOTAR installment is bringing readers back to Maas' world, and the novella's rise shows renewed interest in the series' most debated book.