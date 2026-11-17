Angela shares her husband Bob's journey from financial crisis to a late frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, highlighting the unique behavioral symptoms and life impact of this rare condition.

Angela and her husband Bob faced a sudden, shattering reversal of fortunes that began in 2008, turning a comfortable life in Claygate, Surrey, into a crisis of financial and emotional survival. Bob, a 58-year-old partner at a law firm, and Angela, then 51 and working part-time as a physiotherapist, had been enjoying a stable existence with their two daughters, Laura and Claire. Their eldest daughter was preparing to study biomedical sciences at Oxford University while Claire was focusing on her GCSEs. Retirement seemed to be just a few years away, filled with plans for travel and relaxation.

Financial Crisis and Unexplained Behavioral Shifts

The stability of the family collapsed when Bob began exhibiting unpredictable and depressed behavior in 2008. Although Angela initially dismissed these changes, she later discovered that Bob had made severe financial errors that plunged the family into deep debt. The situation became so dire that the couple was forced to sell their five-bedroom family home. They relocated to a smaller, disrepair semi-detached house in Thames Ditton, which required extensive renovation.

Also read ECB Chair Richard Thompson's Personal Journey with Dementia

During this turbulent period, Bob refused to engage in the necessary repairs or financial planning, leaving Angela to manage the entire burden. She increased her working hours significantly, taking on private clients alongside her NHS role to work six days a week. This relentless effort was necessary to keep the family afloat, but it also placed immense strain on Angela, who watched her dependable husband drift further away emotionally and behaviorally.

Diagnosis of Rare Frontotemporal Dementia

It took four years from the onset of symptoms for Bob to receive a definitive diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. The breakthrough came in early 2011 when Laura, while studying at Oxford University, identified symptoms of the rare condition that matched her father's behavior. This crucial discovery allowed doctors to properly assess Bob, who was diagnosed at the age of 64. The news brought a mix of relief and devastation, as it explained the drastic personality changes but confirmed there was no cure.

Advertisement

Frontotemporal dementia is distinct from the more common Alzheimer's disease. While Alzheimer's typically affects individuals between 70 and 80 and is characterized by memory loss and confusion, FTD often strikes in middle age, with an estimated 60 percent of cases showing initial symptoms between 45 and 65. The condition is marked by profound personality changes, behavioral problems, and sometimes speech difficulties, rather than immediate memory decline. Angela notes that GPs often misdiagnose these early symptoms as a midlife crisis, depression, or menopause.

Current Care Status and Long-Term Impact

Today, Bob is 78 and resides in a care home in East Molesey, located just two miles from Angela's home. His condition has progressed to a point where he has poor memory and a child-like awareness of the world. He exhibits exuberant and uncontrollable energy, behaving much like a three-year-old. Although he recognizes Angela as his wife and shrieks with joy when seeing her, his lucidity is fleeting. He does not recognize his grandchildren and cannot recall even simple events from the previous day.

The care costs approximately £1,900 per week, with the majority of this expense covered by social services. For Angela, now 71, the diagnosis robbed her of the life she had planned with Bob. She describes feeling both widowed and single, grieving for the man he was while living with the person he has become. The disease has also impacted her daughters and the grandchildren, who have lost their father and grandfather in a progressive manner. Angela advocates for greater awareness of FTD, suggesting that dementia should be treated with the same urgency and specialized attention as cancer due to its wide variety of symptoms and variants.