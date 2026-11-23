Frontier Airlines’ 2027 GoWild Annual Pass costs $399, or $349 for eligible Discount Den members, and offers unlimited eligible flights through Dec. 31, 2027.

Frontier Airlines’ 2027 GoWild Annual Pass costs $399, or $349 for eligible Discount Den members, and offers unlimited eligible flights through Dec. 31, 2027. Frontier Airlines has launched its 2027 GoWild Annual Pass, which costs $399 for most customers and $349 for eligible Discount Den members.the pass allows unlimited travel on eligible flights through Dec. 31, 2027.

Frontier said passholders can book flights for 1 cent per segment, plus taxes, fees and other charges. Domestic flights can be booked starting one day before departure; international flights can be booked starting 10 days before departure. Seats are subject to availability. The airline said the pass has no blackout dates.

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Additional charges may apply for travel on designated peak days and for early booking. Passholders can start traveling immediately, and Frontier has opened reservations through Aug. 16, 2027.

“For 2027, we’re making the GoWild Pass easier to use by removing blackout dates and expanding early booking options,” James Fenner, Frontier’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement. “With destinations across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, Frontier’s 2027 GoWild Pass offers unlimited, all-you-can-fly access to both spontaneous travel and advance booking at the unbeatable price point of $399. ” Current 2026-27 passholders can renew for $499 and extend their pass through Dec. 31, 2028, for a limited time.

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Frontier’s standard renewal price is $699. Passholders can also earn miles and Elite Status points when buying the pass and on extras such as bundles, bags and seat assignments. Frontier said reservations are open for First Class and Premium seats on flights starting March 5, 2027. The airline plans to begin adding Starlink Wi-Fi and in-seat power in the first eight rows of its aircraft in 2027.

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