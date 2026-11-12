Frontier Airlines plane makes emergency landing at O'Hare airport for bathroom flooding, video shows

A plane had to make an emergency landing Wednesday at Chicago's O'Hare airport due to a very unusual issue.

A Frontier Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after a bathroom flooding issue, video appeared to show. A plane had to make an emergency landing Wednesday at Chicago's O'Hare airport due to a very unusual issue in a bathroom.

A Frontier Airlines Flight 3566 was enroute from Denver to Detroit when "the faucet in the forward lavatory sprung a leak, which caused water to flow along part of the aircraft floor," airline officials said. Women sue Salvation Army over alleged failure to stop ex-west suburban youth pastor's abuseThe flight was expected to resume later Wednesday on a new plane. Also Wednesday, two private planes made contact Wednesday at Chicago's Midway airport.

Advertisement

The wing of a plane that was parking made contact with the nose of a parked plane, the Chicago Department of Aviation said. Man pleads guilty to trying to open exit door on flight to ChicagoWomen sue Salvation Army over alleged failure to stop ex-west suburban youth pastor's abuse