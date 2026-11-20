The Denver-based airline is offering fares starting at $99.

with daily nonstop daily service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, bringing its total number of destinations from Denver International Airport to 50.

“We are pleased to launch this new route from DEN, offering high-value travel to consumers visiting South Florida or any of the other exciting destinations we serve beyond,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines. Introductory fares start at $99, the airline announced Friday. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Mountain time on Nov. 26. Installation of Frontier’s new first-class and extra-legroom seats has begun, with completion expected March 5, 2027.

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The promotional fares are valid for nonstop travel on select days from Jan. 5 through March 3, 2027. A 21-day advance purchase is required. Blackout dates are Jan. 15-19 and Feb. 11-16, 2027. Availability varies by market and travel date.

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A round-trip purchase is not required.premium seats across its fleet, with reservations available for travel beginning March 5, 2027.and in-seat power in the first eight rows of every aircraft will begin rolling out in 2027.