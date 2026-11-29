Front Door Communities Lifted Spirits Boutique provides clothing and essentials to unhoused residents in San Jose, supporting recovery and dignity through volunteer-driven services.

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2026, Kary Marin visited Front Door Communities' Lifted Spirits Boutique in San Jose, California, to select free clothing and personal items. The 59-year-old transgender resident, who has maintained sobriety for six years and eight months, utilized the nonprofit's resources to assemble a complete outfit for a special event. Volunteers greeted her with a bagged lunch, bread, and cupcakes before guiding her through the boutique's extensive collection of apparel and hygiene products.

Boutique Services Provide Clothing and Essentials

The Lifted Spirits Boutique, housed in a basement room at Front Door Communities, offers a colorful array of clothing and personal care items to clients in need. During Marin's visit, she selected a new dress and bra while accepting additional food items such as a carton of eggs and cheese slices. The nonprofit also distributes black bedazzled shirts, bangle bracelets, and rings with blue stones, ensuring clients can maintain dignity and self-expression.

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Volunteer Saamya Malik assisted Marin in picking out personal items, folding her new clothes, and placing them in a bag. The boutique's inventory includes cosmetic items, jewelry, and personal hygiene products displayed for clients to choose from. These resources are critical for individuals who have experienced homelessness and require assistance with basic daily needs and professional attire.

Jeannette Bumagat Discusses Nonprofit Growth and Mission

Jeannette Bumagat, executive director of Front Door Communities, explained that the organization provides food, hygiene products, and clothing to unhoused and low-income individuals in downtown San Jose. Founded in 2017 at a Presbyterian church on 4th Street, the nonprofit now leases space from Trinity Episcopal Church but operates as an independent program. Bumagat recalled that the organization began when a man asked a pastor for a drink, eventually growing into a service that provides six or seven nonperishable items in every lunch bag.

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Bumagat emphasized that the organization is open to anyone and fosters a supportive community where clients look out for one another. She noted that she comes from humble beginnings and understands the experience of waiting in line for government food. The nonprofit hosts women's days on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and men's days on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, distributing approximately 1,200 bagged lunches each month.

Client Stories Highlight Recovery and Community Support

Marin's story illustrates the profound impact of Front Door Communities on individual lives. Formerly unhoused, she spent eight years working as a sex worker while struggling with addiction to drugs and alcohol. Her family did not accept her, and she admitted she did not know how to live a different life until the death of her sister served as a turning point. Marin stated that Front Door Communities shows her that she is important and accepts her as the woman she wants to become.

The organization's services extend beyond material goods to include emotional support and community inclusion. Clients like Tina Demme also utilize the food pantry, selecting canned goods and other necessities. On women's days in October, clients often arrived at the courtyard before the program opened, eating bagged lunches while waiting for their turn to enter the boutique. This early arrival highlights the strong trust and reliance the community places in Front Door Communities for their daily sustenance and dignity.