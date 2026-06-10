FromSoftware's The Duskbloods: A Vampiric World Awaits in 2026

FromSoftware's latest project, The Duskbloods, has been making waves in the gaming community. Set to release later this year, the game promises a dark fantasy setting where players take on the role of vampire-like creatures known as the Bloodsworn. With a closed network test scheduled for summer 2026, fans are eagerly awaiting the game's release.

When it comes to the best video game studios, FromSoftware has been on a generational run since Dark Souls released way back in 2011. Continuing with the Dark Souls trilogy, before working on other hit games such as Bloodborne, Sekiro, Demon's Souls, and the Armored Core franchise, its most recent success was found with 2022's Elden Ring.

Taking the Souls genre onto an ambitious open-world map was no easy task, but one that FromSoftware achieved with flying colors, and with many considering Elden Ring to be the studio's magnum opus, it is no wonder that fans are crying out for more. Despite there being the award-winning Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, an upcoming live-action movie adaptation, and even a definitive edition with the launch of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, fans are eager to see what FromSoftware does next, and it was yesterday that we were treated to another official look at its latest project.

Set to be available to play later this year, The Duskbloods is FromSoftware's next major IP and will allow players to dive into a vampiric world offering both PvP and PvE content. Supporting up to eight players, players will experience a dark fantasy setting as they take on the role of vampire-like creatures known as the Bloodsworn.

Each with their own unique abilities and weapons, players will take part in matches across various maps, much like Elden Ring spin-off, Elden Ring: Nightreign. As humanity reaches its end, a source known as the First Blood flows. With this, comes the Twilight of humanity, where locations across time and space converge. There, Bloodsworn are to fight beings who through blood have surpassed the limits of humanity.

Although The Duskbloods was first announced back in April 2025, it was during yesterday's Nintendo Direct that fans were treated to yet another official look at the upcoming action RPG. However, with many hoping that this latest announcement would finally include a release date, they were left sorely disappointed. Luckily, there is good news, and that is that The Duskbloods will welcome a closed network test during summer 2026.

The Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive title will be available to play for the first time with the goal of closed network tests being for the creators to see how the game runs with real-life players hopping onto the server in their thousands. Nothing else is known about the test, other than that it will take place this summer, but we hope that the final release date for The Duskbloods will not be far behind.

With many people calling The Duskbloods the unofficial Bloodborne sequel we have all been waiting for, we can only hope that it will live up to expectations





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