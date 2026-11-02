FromSoftware Delays Switch 2 PvP Game to 2027 for Fixes

FromSoftware pushes its Switch 2 battle royale title to 2027 to fix server issues and balance problems identified during the August 2026 closed network test.

FromSoftware has officially announced a delay for its upcoming eight-player PvEvP exclusive on the Nintendo Switch 2, moving the launch from its original 2026 window to 2027. The studio cited the need for final adjustments to game rules and balancing as the primary reasons for this decision. This move follows a closed network test conducted in August 2026, which provided players with an early look at the title but revealed significant technical and design flaws.

Technical Issues During Closed Network Test

The August 2026 closed network test exposed severe infrastructure problems that hindered the player experience. Server failures were rampant throughout the testing period, with many participants unable to connect due to server overload. Players frequently encountered error screens that prevented them from entering matches, effectively shutting down the online functionality that is central to the game's identity.

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Even when connections were established, the experience was marred by stuttering and lag. The poor frame rates and connectivity issues caused rubber-banding effects, which significantly detracted from the competitive integrity of the PvP exchanges. These technical shortcomings undermined the core selling point of the game, making it difficult for players to engage in fair and responsive combat scenarios.

Balance and Gameplay Concerns Raised

Beyond technical glitches, players reported substantial issues regarding character balance and combat pacing. The fast-paced nature of the Soulslike combat often led to chaotic matches where certain characters felt disproportionately powerful compared to others. This imbalance created an environment where specific builds dominated, reducing strategic diversity and player expression.

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The resource collection mechanic, which drives progression through defeating AI enemies and other players, was also criticized for being too frantic. Short timers between match phases forced immediate action, leaving little room for players to appreciate the detailed world or plan their strategies. Many felt that the constant arms race for resources clashed with the intended depth of the gameplay loop.

Strategic Adjustments for 2027 Launch

FromSoftware is using the additional development time to address these criticisms systematically. The studio aims to refine the online functionality to ensure stable eight-player matches without the inconsistencies seen in the test. Improvements to server stability are expected to be a top priority to prevent future connectivity issues that plagued the August 2026 trial.

Gameplay refinements will likely focus on rebalancing character classes and extending match durations. Longer games could allow for more meaningful exploration and reduce the pressure of immediate resource gathering. By redesigning key mechanics, FromSoft hopes to encourage map exploration and mitigate player friction, creating a more engaging and less linear experience.

Future Outlook for Switch 2 Title

The delay suggests that FromSoftware is committed to delivering a polished product that meets the high standards associated with the brand. While the initial performance showed promise, the team recognizes the need for further work to resolve the identified pitfalls. The 2027 release window provides ample opportunity for these final adjustments.

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Players can expect the studio to leverage this extra time to enhance the core concepts of strategy and competition. By addressing the weaknesses highlighted during the closed network test, FromSoft aims to create a more balanced and enjoyable multiplayer experience. The success of this approach will depend on how effectively the team implements these changes in the final version.