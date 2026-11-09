FromSoftware Delays Duskbloods to 2027 Amid Modded Sequel Buzz

FromSoftware pushes Duskbloods to 2027 for balancing while the community embraces the Elden Ring Tainted Edition mod, offering new bosses and mechanics ahead of official sequel news.

FromSoftware has officially delayed its upcoming multiplayer title Duskbloods from 2026 to 2027. The developer cited the necessity for additional balancing and adjustments following a network test conducted earlier this year. This postponement extends the wait for players seeking a new experience comparable to the company's previous massive successes.

The delay impacts fans eagerly anticipating the next major release from the studio. Originally scheduled for a 2026 launch, the title now arrives in 2027. This shift means the audience must look elsewhere for substantial content while waiting for official updates on potential sequels or prequels to their favorite franchises.

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Duskbloods Delay Impacts Future Expectations

FromSoftware has pushed back the release date for Duskbloods to ensure higher quality standards. The studio emphasized that the network test revealed areas requiring significant refinement. This decision prioritizes long-term player satisfaction over a rigid publication timeline. It signals a commitment to polish before the official launch window opens in 2027.

Tainted Edition Mod Expands Gameplay Horizons

The Elden Ring Tainted Edition Overhaul offers a comprehensive fan-made expansion to the original game. Modder BelgerMod created this project to transform the Lands Between into a significantly more challenging environment. It introduces new bosses, enemies, weapons, and armor sets to players seeking fresh difficulties.

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This overhaul integrates content directly from the canceled Elden Ring Nightreign project. Players can now encounter Nightlords such as Gladius, Heolstor, and Fulghor. The duo Gnoster and Faurtis also join the roster of new adversaries. These additions bring high-level encounters into the original game structure for returning adventurers.

New Mechanics Replace Familiar Dark Souls Challenges

The mod incorporates bosses from Dark Souls 3 through the Nightreign framework. Familiar foes include the Nameless King, Darkeater Midir, and Yhorm the Giant. The Dancer of the Boreal Valley also appears as a formidable opponent. These additions provide a bridge between different eras of the studio's design philosophy.

Tainted Edition fundamentally alters the core gameplay loop of Elden Ring. It introduces faster attack speeds and allows for earlier animation canceling. A new Perfect Block system adds depth to combat encounters. Charged attacks now operate under revised mechanics that require precise timing and strategy.

Distribution Details Shape Player Access

The mod is available as a free download for PC players via Nexus Mods. Installation requires Mod Engine 3 and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The creator removed the optional Lite version after finding it tiresome to maintain two separate updates. The single version ensures consistency across all difficulty levels.

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Seamless Co-op mod support is included for multiplayer experiences. Players can tackle the enhanced content alone or with friends. This flexibility caters to both solo enthusiasts and group players. The expansion stands as a primary option for those exploring the Lands Between anew.