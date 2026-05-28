FromSoftware Announces Major Update for Elden Ring

FromSoftware has announced a major update for its hit RPG, Elden Ring, which includes fixes for stability issues and is expected to bring a new level of stability and performance to the game.

With no warning whatsoever, FromSoftware has announced a major update for its hit RPG, Elden Ring . Taking to Twitter/X just moments ago, Patch 1.16.2 will arrive following a period of service maintenance that begins at 00:00 PDT | 09:00 CET | 16:00 JST for a duration of 3 hours.

Released back in 2022, Elden Ring has cemented itself as one of the greatest and most influential video games of all time, and is considered by many to be FromSoftware's magnum opus, so it is perhaps no wonder that major updates, a DLC, and crossovers have been launched over the past four years. However, it is also hard to believe that Elden Ring is still yet to celebrate its fifth anniversary, showing just how much content players have received since its launch.

Now Patch 1.16.2 is finally here, which includes fixes for stability issues that could cause freezing, unexpected termination, or rendering anomalies under certain environments. With FromSoftware thanking fans for their enduring patience, it appears that this update will be a perfect quality-of-life improvement. The update aims to address the issues that have plagued the game, ensuring a smoother experience for players.

This latest update is a testament to FromSoftware's commitment to their game and their community, and it is clear that they are dedicated to providing the best possible experience for their fans. As the gaming world continues to evolve, it is exciting to see how FromSoftware will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of gaming.

With this update, Elden Ring is poised to remain one of the top games in the industry for years to come. The update is expected to bring a new level of stability and performance to the game, making it an even more enjoyable experience for players. With the continued support of FromSoftware, Elden Ring is sure to remain a beloved game for many years to come





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Elden Ring Fromsoftware Patch 1.16.2 Gaming Update Quality-Of-Life Improvement

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