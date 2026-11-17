A Veterans United Home Loans survey found that only 3 in 10 veterans knew about the zero down payment benefit available to eligible VA borrowers.

A Veterans United Home Loans survey found that only 3 in 10 veterans knew about the zero down payment benefit available to eligible VA borrowers.

A survey from Veterans United Home Loans found that only 3 in 10 veterans knew that those with full VA loan entitlement can purchase a home with no down payment. Shawn Buck, President and CEO of the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors, says even some real estate professionals may not fully understand the benefits and changes to VA loans.

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"In the real estate community in general, there are a lot of people who may not be up to speed with all the changes specifically around the VA loan," Buck said. "So I think it's part of our job from the board, it's part of our job from a community to help educate other Realtors and brokers to help educate agents on what the VA process is.

" Buck says recent changes have helped speed up the process, and he's seeing VA loans close in as little as 30 days. VA loans also offer several financial advantages that can help veterans save money when purchasing a home. The Department of Veterans Affairs generally guarantees up to 25% of a VA loan against default, making the loans less risky for lenders. That reduced risk can translate into savings for veterans.

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Mortgage rates for VA loans are also typically a quarter to a half percentage point lower than conventional mortgage rates. Combined with the ability to purchase a home without a down payment, these benefits can help eligible veterans overcome some of the biggest financial barriers to homeownership. There are also other housing assistance programs that offer favorable loan terms, financial assistance or discounts for veterans. Some programs can be combined for even greater savings.

Veterans interested in buying a home should explore the benefits available to them and ask lenders and real estate professionals about programs they may qualify for. Other resources for veterans in Texas include the Texas Veterans Land Board, which offers home loan programs for eligible Texas veterans and military members. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs offers homeownership assistance programs for qualifying Texans through its My First Texas Home and My First Choice Texas programs.