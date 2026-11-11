From Wedding Dance to Life‑Changing Injury: A Young Athlete's Battle with an ACL Tear

A 20‑year‑old lacrosse player suffers a partial ACL rupture at her brother's wedding in France, leading to surgery, a second operation, and a long recovery. The story highlights the prevalence of ACL injuries, especially among women, and offers advice on prevention and care.

The day that began as a celebration of love turned into a personal crisis for a 20‑year‑old university student who was attending her brother's wedding in France.

The event, which was meant to be a joyous occasion, ended with a serious knee injury that would alter her life and career. The story follows the journey from the moment of the fall to the long road of recovery, and it highlights a broader public health issue that affects many people, especially women, who are at higher risk of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries.

Also read Dancing With the Stars Grammy Night Brings Back Dance-Offs and Bonus Points

Wedding Celebration

The wedding was a picturesque affair, with a beautiful ceremony and a lively reception that stretched into the night. The bride's brother, a charismatic young man, had invited his sister and her friends to celebrate in a historic French venue. The bride's sister, a competitive lacrosse player at the University of Sussex, was excited to be a bridesmaid and to dance with her family and friends. The night was filled with music, laughter, and dancing.

The atmosphere was electric, and the bride's sister felt on top of the world. However, the night took a dramatic turn when she slipped on a patch of spilled drink. The fall was sudden and painful, and she twisted her left leg beneath her. She felt a sharp pain in her knee and a throbbing ache that she tried to ignore.

Advertisement

She got back up and continued dancing, but the pain persisted. The next morning, she woke up with a swollen knee that made it difficult to put weight on it. She tried to ignore the pain, hoping it would subside, but the swelling decreased only to reveal a lingering ache that made walking and climbing stairs difficult. She had been an active athlete, playing lacrosse for the university's first team, and she had never suffered a serious injury before.

Diagnosis and Recovery

She assumed that her knee would heal itself, but the pain persisted. She eventually consulted a sports injury specialist who referred her for an MRI scan. The scan revealed a partial rupture of her ACL, a ligament that connects the thigh bone to the shin bone and provides stability to the knee. The diagnosis was a shock, as she had only heard about ACL injuries in the context of professional footballers and other elite athletes.

The story then delves into the prevalence of ACL injuries, especially among women. The article cites statistics that show more than 20,000 people in the UK suffer ACL injuries each year, most of whom are not elite athletes. Women are at a higher risk, with some studies suggesting they are three times more likely than men to suffer an ACL tear.

The article explains that ACL tears can happen during sudden changes of direction, awkward landings, or slips, and that the ligament has a limited blood supply, making it difficult to heal on its own. The narrative continues with the author's personal experience of undergoing surgery in November, followed by a period of recovery that included intense physiotherapy.

Advertisement

The author describes the challenges of living with a knee that was still painful and unstable, and the emotional toll of being unable to play lacrosse. In April, the author received news that scar tissue had built up in front of the ACL, preventing the knee from fully straightening, and she had to undergo a second operation in June.

Preventive Measures for ACL Injuries

The author reflects on the possibility that a hormone drug she was taking at the time of the fall may have contributed to the injury. The article concludes with a call to action for women of all ages to take preventive measures to reduce the risk of ACL injuries. It emphasizes the importance of strengthening the muscles around the knee, improving balance and proprioception, and being mindful of the environment to avoid slips and falls.

The author shares her own experience as a cautionary tale and a source of motivation for others to protect themselves. The story is a powerful reminder that serious injuries can happen in everyday situations, not just in sports. It also highlights the need for greater awareness of ACL injuries among the general population, especially women, and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment to prevent long‑term disability.