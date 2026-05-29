From Vision Correction to Life-Altering Complications: A Police Officer's LASIK Ordeal

Briana Coria, an Illinois police officer, underwent LASIK surgery to celebrate a career promotion but suffered irreversible vision damage, leading to job loss, depression, and financial hardship. Her story exposes the significant, often underreported, risks of the popular elective procedure, including long-term side-effects and severe mental health impacts, as supported by emerging research and tragic accounts from other victims.

Briana Coria , a 25-year-old police officer from Illinois, had long dreamed of perfect vision, having grown up with severe nearsightedness and thick 'coke bottle' glasses that made her the target of bullying.

To celebrate a promotion and her acceptance into an elite police regiment, she decided to undergo LASIK laser eye surgery as a special gift to herself. The procedure, which costs around £4,000 and is undergone by over 100,000 Britons annually, promised a life free from glasses.

However, the outcome was catastrophic. Instead of clear vision, Briana woke from the surgery with permanently blurred and double vision, along with severe night-time impairments including blinding halos, distracting floaters, and ghosting on screens. She was immediately unable to perform the duties of her new role and has been signed off work sick for five years. The loss of her income forced her and her husband to sell their newly purchased home and move in with her parents.

The physical disability led to a profound mental health crisis; Briana fell into a deep depression, feeling like a burden and contemplating suicide. Today, after years of struggle, her situation has improved slightly. She and her husband have moved back into their own home, she has started working as a pet minder, and her mental health is more stable.

She has also become a vocal campaigner on social media, warning others about the risks of a procedure she once believed was routine and low-risk. While clinicsoften advertise LASIK as 95 to 99 percent safe and the American Refractive Surgery Council states that sight-threatening complications are estimated to be well below 1 percent, emerging research suggests risks may be higher, with some studies indicating up to a third of patients experience long-term side-effects.

Support groups in the UK and US, with about 16,000 members, report issues ranging from double vision to chronic pain and extreme light sensitivity, with many suffering severe mental distress. The tragic cases of Ryan Kingerski, a 26-year-old police officer and friend of Briana's who died by suicide in January 2025 after months of pain and visual disturbances, and Detroit meteorologist Jessica Starr, who died by suicide in 2018 at age 35, underscore the potentially devastating consequences.

Briana's story highlights the gap between the marketed safety of elective laser eye surgery and the lived reality of patients with permanent complications, raising questions about informed consent and the long-term follow-up care for those harmed





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LASIK Surgery Laser Eye Surgery Risks Vision Complications Medical Malpractice Patient Safety Elective Surgery Mental Health Suicide Briana Coria Refractive Surgery

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