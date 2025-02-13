From Viral Sensation to Loyal Fan, Joey Wilson is Ready for Another Eagles Parade

Joey Wilson, who famously declared himself the ultimate Eagles fan during the 2018 Super Bowl parade, is back for another celebration. The now 14-year-old will be joined by his family, including his younger sister, Maddie, for the Super Bowl victory parade on Broad Street.

A young Joey Wilson made a bold claim on FOX 29's 2018 Eagles Super Bowl parade coverage, declaring himself the ultimate Eagles fan on national television in front of thousands of spectators lining the parade route. Now, with the Eagles poised to celebrate their second Super Bowl victory with another parade on Broad Street, Wilson and his family are gearing up to secure their spot along the route to cheer on their beloved team.

\Seven years have passed since that memorable day, and Joey, now 14, is eagerly anticipating the festivities. He vividly recalls his encounter with FOX 29 reporter Steve Keeley, confessing that while he might have stuttered a bit, the experience was both surreal and exhilarating. 'It was funny cause I did stutter a little bit. And, it was weird, but I've seen it a good amount of times,' Wilson admitted. 'When I said of all three million people and getting everybody hyped up and stuff, it was great. A great feeling.' \His mother, Kaitlyn Wilson, shared that they never anticipated the event would become such a significant moment, making it imperative for Joey to be a part of it. 'We didn't know if it was gonna be a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so he had to be there. There wasn't a question.' Joey's school, Upper Moreland Primary, even closed for the parade, allowing him to avoid any disciplinary consequences for missing class. In fact, he became an instant celebrity among his peers. 'I went to my school after. I was…almost the whole school found out and they were all talking to me about it. And, my class, especially,' Wilson recounted. 'They were just bringing it up and they had a little welcoming for me, the day after. And, I have one friend, his name is Amir, he still brings it up, to this day.' Adding to the excitement, Joey's family will be present in full force, with another 7-year-old Wilson, Maddie, Joey's younger sister, joining the celebration. Keeley playfully asked Maddie if she could outshine Joey on television, to which she confidently replied, 'I'm Maddie Wilson and I'm the biggest fan on this couch!





