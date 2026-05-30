From Viral Photo to Red Carpet: Vinny Donnelly Joins Toy Story 5 Premiere

Six years after a heartwarming photo of Vinny Donnelly waving goodbye to his Toy Story toys on his first day of school went viral, Disney Pixar invited him as guest of honor at the UK premiere of Toy Story 5. Vinny, now 10, walked the red carpet with his family and met voice actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

Little Vinny Donnelly captured global hearts in 2020 when his father Sean arranged his beloved Toy Story characters at the front door, recreating the poignant farewell scene from Toy Story 3 as Vinny, then four, set off for his first day of school.

The adorable snapshot, showing Vinny walking away while Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the gang seemed to wave goodbye, quickly went viral, garnering tens of thousands of likes and shares across social media platforms. It became a symbol of childhood milestones and the bittersweet transition from home to school, resonating with parents and Toy Story fans worldwide.

Now, six years later, Vinny has experienced an unforgettable evening that surpassed his wildest dreams: Disney Pixar invited him to be the guest of honor at the UK premiere of Toy Story 5, held at the Odeon Luxe in London's Leicester Square on 28 May. Vinny, now ten years old, attended the star-studded event alongside his father Sean, mother Charlotte, and younger sister.

The family walked the red carpet together, where Vinny got to meet the legendary voice actors behind his favorite characters: Tom Hanks, who voices the courageous cowboy Woody, and Tim Allen, the voice of the space ranger Buzz Lightyear. The encounter was a dream come true for the young fan, who had grown up inspired by the toys' adventures.

Reflecting on the extraordinary journey, Sean Donnelly, a 38-year-old lorry driver from Loughborough, Leicestershire, said: We had almost forgotten about the original photo; it feels like such a long time ago. At the time, it was absolutely crazy we were receiving messages from all over the world, from people who found the image deeply moving. A few weeks ago, Disney contacted us out of the blue and offered Vinny the chance to attend the premiere.

It was an incredible surprise that brought back so many wonderful memories. The viral image, which Sean described as a recreation of the moment Andy leaves his toys behind for the traditional going-to-school photo, has since become iconic. It taps into the emotional core of the Toy Story franchise, where toys must learn to cope with their owner growing up. The original Toy Story film premiered in 1995, over 30 years ago, launching a groundbreaking animation series.

With four installments already released, the eagerly awaited Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters in June. The Donnelly family s red carpet appearance added a heartwarming real-life chapter to the franchise s history. Vinny, now a confident ten-year-old, said he felt nervous but excited as he waved to fans and photographers, just as he had waved to his toys years before.

He described meeting Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as absolutely amazing and said he loves that his family s photo still makes people smile. The event not only celebrated the new film but also highlighted the enduring magic of Toy Story and its ability to connect generations through storytelling and nostalgia.

For Vinny and his family, the evening was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a beautiful full circle moment from a simple back-to-school snapshot to the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood premiere





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toy Story 5 Vinny Donnelly Viral Photo Premiere Disney Pixar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Papa Johns to open Pizza Planet pop-ups in LA for ‘Toy Story 5’Los Angeles pizza lovers and fans of Disney Pixar’s Toy Story franchise will be in for a tasty treat next month, timed to the release of the highly-anticipated “Toy Story 5.”

Read more »

Joan Cusack makes first red carpet appearance in 11 years at ‘Toy Story 5’ premiereCusack was last seen at the 2015 Emmys and has largely stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight in recent years.

Read more »

Tom Hanks and the Cast of Toy Story 5 Perform Iconic 'Toy Story Flop' on StageTom Hanks and the cast of Toy Story 5 performed the iconic 'Toy Story Flop' on stage at the film's UK launch event. The franchise will return in June 2026 with a fifth installment. The film features a star-studded cast, including Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Keanu Reeves, reprising their roles alongside Tom Hanks. Toy Story 5 will introduce a new challenge for the toys: the digital age.

Read more »

10-Year-Old Viral Toy Story Fan Meets Hollywood Heroes at UK PremiereVinny Donnelly, whose dad recreated the Toy Story 3 goodbye scene for his first day of school, was invited by Disney Pixar to the Toy Story 5 premiere and met Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack.

Read more »