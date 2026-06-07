From unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spending

U.S. consumers haven’t stopped spending since the Iran war drove up fuel prices. But company executives and retail analysts say many shoppers are reassessing what they buy and where.

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A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a Conoco gasoline station Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Denver. A sticker of President Donald J. Trump points to the electronically-posted prices for a gallon of regular or regular plus gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Denver. “Buy one Get one” sign is displayed on a product at a grocery store in Schaumburg, Ill.

, Thursday, May 14, 2026. As the daytime high temperature soars into the 80s, a United States Postal Service postman keeps cool by standing in the shade of a gasoline station sign posting the per-gallon prices for the various grades of fuel available Thursday, June 4, 2026, in central Denver. A customer prepares to pump diesel fuel at this Madison, Miss. , Sam’s Club, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

A customer prepares to pump diesel fuel at this Madison, Miss. , Sam’s Club, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a Conoco gasoline station Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Denver. A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a Conoco gasoline station Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Denver.

A sticker of President Donald J. Trump points to the electronically-posted prices for a gallon of regular or regular plus gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Denver. A sticker of President Donald J. Trump points to the electronically-posted prices for a gallon of regular or regular plus gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Denver.

“Buy one Get one” sign is displayed on a product at a grocery store in Schaumburg, Ill. , Thursday, May 14, 2026. “Buy one Get one” sign is displayed on a product at a grocery store in Schaumburg, Ill. , Thursday, May 14, 2026.

As the daytime high temperature soars into the 80s, a United States Postal Service postman keeps cool by standing in the shade of a gasoline station sign posting the per-gallon prices for the various grades of fuel available Thursday, June 4, 2026, in central Denver. As the daytime high temperature soars into the 80s, a United States Postal Service postman keeps cool by standing in the shade of a gasoline station sign posting the per-gallon prices for the various grades of fuel available Thursday, June 4, 2026, in central Denver.

The behavior changes observed so far are subtle, such as altered routines for buying gasoline and fewer visits to clothing and furniture stores. They also are uneven across the population.

During recent earnings calls with analysts, executives from American mainstays like Walmart, McDonald’s and Dollar General cited overall shopper resilience as well as noticeable cutbacks byhelped shore up their sales make some economists and analysts think they will see a wider retrenchment when the refunds are gone and consumers face the cumulative impact of more expensive gas and higher pricesTrevor Chapman, a communications executive in West Hills, California, said that instead of going to a local independent gas station, he and his wife now plan their fuel stops around Costco stores with filling stations. The couple also is doing more online food shopping to avoid impulse buys, he said.

“Gas is a kind of catalyst,” Chapman said. “It trickles down into the entire budget. We’re trying to keep everything as normal as possible. But it’s starting to feel like it’s adding up more and more.

”Well before the U.S. and Israel launched the war, many consumers already were being more choosy with their discretionary purchases, fatigued by several years of stubborn inflation and tariffs on imported goods imposed last year. The U.S. Commerce Department reported last week that higher prices, not more purchases, accounted for most of the growth in Americans’ spending in April, when aMembers-only warehouse stores like Costco, Walmart’s Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club have seen more traffic at their fuel pumps since the war began in late February, according to the companies.

Fuel typically costs less at the wholesale clubs. But many drivers are not filling their tanks up, Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told analysts late last month. For the first time since 2022,Costco members also are making changes.

They are visiting store gas stations more frequently to “top up in between what would have normally been a gap between getting the tank to empty because of the concern about what might the gas price be tomorrow,” Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said in late May. Meanwhile, the gas price surge has hurt convenience stores, where 80% of all fuel is sold in the U.S., according to Jeff Lenard, a vice president at the National Association of Convenience Stores.companies fell by nearly 10% across March and April compared to the same two months last year.

The number of sales inside the companies’ stores dropped by 10.4%, according to the analysis. Higher gas prices did not stop many Americans from dining out in the first two months of the war with Iran. Tax refunds helped, the National Restaurant Association said. Customer traffic at U.S. restaurants in April was unchanged from the same month last year, although a 2.6% increase in restaurant spending resulted largely from higher menu prices, according to market research firm Circana.

But cracks are starting to form as budget-conscious U.S. residents shoulder the combined weight of paying more for gas and other consumer goods on top of increasing costs in other areas The price of gas won’t help bring customers with household incomes of $45,000 or less back to U.S. fast-food restaurants, McDonald’s Chairman and CEOlast month. People in that income group began scaling back their fast-food purchases after the period of inflation that accompanied the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the trend picked up speed last year.

U.S.-based restaurant consulting firm Revenue Management Solutions analyzed 14.6 billion restaurant transactions from the last ‌four years ⁠and found that as gasoline gets more expensive, restaurant visits gradually decline, according to Chief Research Officer Sebastián Fernandez. The analysis indicated the impact doubles when gas hits the $4 mark, which it did as, according to Stew Leonard, president of an eight-store supermarket chain his father founded, Stew Leonard’s.

He’s noticed customers buying meat in bulk to freeze and being less tempted to buy the products showcased during live food demonstrations or offered for sampling.gas as a tipping point that had more consumers with household incomes above $100,000 frequenting the discount chain. Vasos told analysts Tuesday that many of Dollar General’s core shoppers, who have mid-to-low incomes and live in rural areas, were paring back their food spending.

Sophie Tolsdorf, 29, of La Grange, Kentucky, said she is one of the consumers stocking up on meat when the price is reasonable. She also switched to buying whole fruit instead pre-cut fruit in containers and cut back on the rawhide bones for her dog that cost $40 a pack. Before the war, retailers had spent multiple earnings seasons highlighting consumer caution and selectivity as factors that could weigh on sales of nonessential products.

Shoppers appear to havediscretionary spending even more as the cost of buying gas went up, said Marshal Cohen, chief retail advisor at Circana. Between April 25 and May 23, U.S. retailers sold 6% fewer non-grocery products than they did during the comparable four-week period of 2025, Cohen said. Housewares, clothing, footwear and sports equipment had the biggest declines, anywhere from 5% to 7%.

Circana reported that toys and beauty items remained bright spots, registering at least an 8% increase in the number of units sold. Location intelligence company Placer.ai, which tracks people’s movements based on cellphone usage, saw visits to the gas stations of BJ’s, Costco and Sam’s Club stores start to accelerate in early March, aligning with a sharp rise in fuel prices, according to R.J. Hottovy, the company’s head of analytical research.

By early May, Placer.ai’s data showed four consecutive weeks of reduced foot traffic at clothing, electronics and home furnishing stores, and more trips to grocery stores and dollar stores.





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Mcdonalds Corp. Todd Vasos Iran War Oil And Gas Industry Energy Markets Consumer Products And Services General News Finance Business Domestic News 2024-2026 Mideast Wars Chris Kempczinski Sebastin Fernandez John David Rainey Trevor Chapman Business Gary Millerchip Sophie Tolsdorf Jeff Lenard U.S. News Lifestyle Iran Government Dollar General Corp. Costco Wholesale Corp. Iran U.S. News

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