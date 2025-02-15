From Uber Driver to Yankees Catcher: J.C. Escarra's Unconventional Comeback

J.C. Escarra's story is one of resilience and determination. After being released by the Orioles, he defied the odds and returned to baseball as a catcher, utilizing self-taught methods and a relentless work ethic. His journey took him through the independent leagues, multiple jobs, and ultimately, to the New York Yankees, showcasing the power of perseverance and passion.

J.C. Escarra 's journey back to the baseball diamond is one of perseverance, passion, and a touch of unconventional training. After five seasons in the Orioles' minor league system, Escarra was released in April 2022. Undeterred, he embarked on a remarkable comeback, joining the Kansas City Monarchs, the first of four independent league stops that would span two years and two countries. Escarra, who had been playing first base, made a bold decision: he was returning to his roots as a catcher.

It had been years since he donned the gear in college, but he was determined to reclaim his position. To hone his skills, he turned to an unconventional method – self-teaching through videos found online. His commitment to his craft was evident even as he juggled multiple jobs to make ends meet. Escarra married in October 2022, purchased an apartment in his hometown of Miami in January 2023, and knew his modest income from the Monarchs wouldn't suffice. He took on a variety of roles: driving for Uber, substituting as a high school teacher, delivering food, measuring rooms for a contractor, coaching 8-year-old Little League, and tutoring aspiring baseball players. His relentless pursuit of his dream seemingly paid off when he caught the attention of the New York Yankees, signing a minor league contract and making a remarkable journey back to professional baseball.





