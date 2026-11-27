The U.S. military has delivered Thanksgiving dinner to troops from Civil War Union troops to Vietnam's War Zone D, a tradition born in wartime.

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Economist shares how to save on the spreadRapid security patching against AI threats could be causing outages: ExpertComing up on the Friday, November 27 edition of ‘Special Report’House lawmakers on both sides of the aisle spoke to Fox News Digital about what they are most thankful for as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families. In November 1966, 12 American soldiers stationed at an isolated outpost in a Vietnamese war zone were about as far from a traditional Their only means of resupply was by air.

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But the U.S. military was determined to get them Thanksgiving dinner anyway. A mess sergeant at Bien Hoa prepared turkey and all the trimmings, packed the meal into insulated containers and sent it by helicopter into War Zone D, where three officers and nine enlisted men of aThe delivery was one piece of a massive logistical effort the U.S. military has undertaken during wars spanning generations to get traditional Thanksgiving meals to troops serving in combat zones.