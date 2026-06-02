From Troubled Teen to Inspirational Street Performer: The Joe Dreamz Story

Joe Dreamz, also known as Joseph Harrison, turned his life around from hanging out with bad influences to becoming a popular inspirational street performer in San Diego. With over 137,000 Instagram followers, he uses hip-hop freestyles to spread messages of love and positivity, often asking passersby about their dreams. His journey involved a road trip to Seattle where his car broke down, leading him to start performing on the streets. Now he performs at private events and is creating a program to inspire students.

When entertainer and inspirational street performer Joe Dreamz was a teenager growing up in San Carlos, he found a few things that led him to where he is today: music and bad influences.

One day, when Dreamz (legal name is Joseph Harrison) was around 16 years old, he was hanging out with his friends and one pulled out a laptop and a USB microphone. Dreamz started to play around with the equipment and creating some hip-hop music, based on freestyle rapping. I made my first song, there was no plan; I just did it, and I fell in love with music and the creative process, Dreamz said.

I love the idea of coming up with something clever to say that gets people to react and being in a state of flow. Now he has built a following of over 137,000 people on Instagram with videos that have earned millions of views of him performing on San Diego's sidewalks and streets with messages of love, inspiration and positivity.

Some of these videos include two people getting Dreamz's name tattooed on their inner lip and even one family sharing about naming their child after him. He also posts videos working as an Uber driving and rapping along with his passengers. The passion and motivation he has for inspiring others are rooted in being around some bad influences as a teenager.

He said he was hanging out with the wrong crowd and getting into trouble with people who eventually either ended up in jail or were shot and killed. I love San Carlos, and it's an incredible environment to raise a family, Dreamz said. But when I went to middle school and high school, the only people I really identified with were those who looked like me, who were coming from areas where they had challenges, let's say.

And the people I was hanging out with weren't people who were striving to live their dreams, so I was getting in trouble a lot at school. Dreamz said his citizenship grade fell so low that he wasn't allowed to go to his senior prom or walk across the stage at his high school graduation, but he did get his high school diploma. He knew he had to change his lifestyle.

After high school, Dreamz received a text message from a friend who set him up to talk with his mentor and Dreamz learned about books that might inspire him. I love learning, so I would get books at Barnes and Noble in the self-help and personal development section, Dreamz said. And then I thought to myself, 'what if there was one of these in hip-hop as well?

' Something that would help and inspire those who listen to hip-hop to follow their dreams. So that idea, after getting an associate's degree in communications and making some money selling life insurance, spawned Dreamz to eventually chase his dreams of making inspirational hip-hop music. Dreamz said he wanted to get away for a bit and reset his mind, so he took a road trip along the Pacific Ocean. He made it to Seattle, and then his car broke down.

He said it was a sign from the universe, so Dreamz took a leap of faith and bought a speaker and microphone and started performing hip-hop freestyles at Pier 58 in Seattle. I would ask people, 'Hey, what is your dream?

' And I remember my first day doing those freestyle raps, I made a couple hundred dollars, Dreamz said. And sometimes somebody would pull out a $100 bill because their dream is that important to them, that freestyle might have taken me 30 seconds, but, you know, you speak to that person at the right time at the right place in the right moment where they needed to hear that motivation, that inspiration, so I decided to keep on chasing my dreams.

He eventually made it back to San Diego, where locals can find him performing in various parts of the city, such as Pacific Beach and around Petco Park, before and after Padres games. Dreamz admits he doesn't always have a permit to perform in public, and his equipment has been confiscated by law enforcement, as well as being cited from time to time. But that has not stopped him on his music and inspirational journey.

Dreamz now gets paid to perform at private events and is finalizing a weeklong program to inspire students to show up on time for school, with the winner getting a free performance from him at their school. When Dreamz is not performing or trying to inspire others, he is taking time for himself and visiting places in San Carlos where he has returned to live.

One of his favorite spots is The Trails Eatery, which he describes as delicious, nutritious and has 10 out of 10 customer service. I love their salads. I love the kombucha. I love getting food that's going to energize me so I can go out and continue living my dream, he says.

His journey from a troubled teen to a positive influencer is a testament to the power of music, mentorship, and self-belief. By turning his life around, Dreamz has become a beacon of hope for many, using his talent to spread messages of love and ambition. Whether it's through a spontaneous freestyle on a street corner or a planned school program, Joe Dreamz is committed to helping others find and pursue their dreams





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