It's nearly the holiday season, which means getting into the spirit around the region. Here's a list of festive events to visit.

The holidays are right around the corner, and businesses around Seattle are preparing to get visitors into the spirit. Christmas eventsLast year's theme was "Toy Shop Time Machine," which invited guests to see notable toys and play structures in gingerbread form.

The event begins Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 1 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle 1400 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101. WildLanterns at the Woodland Park Zoo runs from Nov. 13 through Jan. 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. nightly.

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This event showcases custom and immersive lantern displays for the family to enjoy. spread out that cater to specific types of outings, like low sensory nights, events for those over 21-years-old, a senior stroll, a pop star night and a Seattle sports night.

The zoo listed a few dates when they will be closed, which are Nov. 16 through 18, 23, 26, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 24 and 25, along with January 4 through 6 and 11 through 13. is a free holiday light display on Park Road NE in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood, from Dec. 5 through Jan. 1, where 23 tudor-style homes decorate with lights, vintage cutouts and, of course, 6-foot candy canes and a rotating carousel in the roundabout. Admission is free, and there are donation opportunities at the end of the route to collect non-perishable foods for the University District Food Bank. at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel runs from Nov. 16 through Dec. 1.

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You can see the trees for free, but any proceeds from tree purchases and any other donations benefit Seattle Children's Autism Center and Uncompensated Care. on the second floor of the hotel is also open from Nov. 15 to Jan. 3 daily, from 4:00 p.m. to midnight. for its two-hour production from Nov. 27 to Dec. 27. The exact run time is two hours and three minutes, including a 25-minute intermission.

Tickets are priced at a range from $41 to $270, with both matinee shows and evening shows. Aside from the show itself, there are parking options and VIP sugarplum boxes. will return to Bellevue nightly from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24, providing a free, nightly holiday parade along Bellevue Way between NE 4th and NE 8th Streets at 7:00 p.m. The show is 20 to 25 minutes and is presented by the Bellevue Collection.

The organizers recommend getting there early, as the sidewalks fill up quickly. will take place at Westlake Center from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24 with varying hours and tickets ranging from $18.99 to $79.99 depending on admission level. Magic in the Market at Pike Place is on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a 5:00 p.m. lighting ceremony.

The event is Pike Place Market with a holiday twist; transforming into a winter wonderland for people to experience a day of holiday cheer. at Seattle Center, which includes seasonal decor, ice sculpting, a winter train and village and weekend entertainment. General admission is free.

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The market runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24 and features a carousel, daily snow showers and festive food and drinks. is Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 23, featuring a fleet of boats accompanied by live choirs that sail across the Puget Sound and Lake Washington. Dec. 23 serves as the grand finale and the 11th annual parade of boats is on Dec. 11, where guests are encouraged to dress in Santa-themed outfits.

Standard adult tickets start around $53, with $3 off per adult ticket on the 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. sailings. Watching onshore gatherings is free, such as Pier 55, Log Boom Park in Kenmore and Carillon Point in Kirkland. at Westlake Park is on Friday, Nov. 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the main tree and star lighting at 5:00 p.m., followed by fireworks.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Volunteer Park, guests can enjoy free live music, holiday treats and a Lego raffle forOn Saturday, Dec. 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Marvin's Garden Park, you can get into the holiday spirit atPioneer Square , which will be open from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21 from noon to 6:00 p.m., accompanied by the Occidental Square Holiday Trading Post on Saturday, Dec. 13, which features over 40 local makers. The facility is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and features holiday camps and figure skating showcases.

Advanced registration is recommended, as holiday public sessions can sell out or get crowded. FDA approves daily pill shown to cut repeat stroke risk by 26%