Giulia Liu and Marco Bizzarri discuss how fashion’s creative vision, personal roots and brand values translate to food and hospitality.

Marco Bizzarri and Giulia Liu at the 2026 WWD Fashion Loves Food Gala held at Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa on Nov. 11 in Milan.and hospitality, the challenge is translating their identity and values to an entirely different setting without diluting the message — or alienating consumers.

“Fashion and food both have the power to create an identity and make people dream. A beautiful dress can make us feel special, just as a dinner can give us a memory we’ll cherish for years,” said Giulia Liu, founder and owner of Gong Oriental Attitude, a hip Asian restaurant in Milan, providing her perspective on how to blend different worlds. To be sure, that has been Liu’s mission since opening the restaurant in 2015.

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Born in Wenzhou, in China’s Zhejiang province, and raised in Italy, she studied at Milan’s NABA, or Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, and ventured into the restaurant business with the ambition to bring together Asian culinary traditions, Italian ingredients and international aesthetics. Since his exit from the Kering-owned brand in 2023, Bizzarri has accrued a sizable portfolio of investments in the hospitality business.

He is currently an investor in Forel, which controls Italian luxury interior design brandand its plant-based restaurant Linfa, and his family office Nessistudio boasts investments in a portfolio of companies across industries including Golden Goose, Goat, Genies and various hospitality ventures.

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“I’ve always wanted to be close to the creativity and sensibility of fashion’s creative directors. They’re fascinating to me — very different from me, complementary and often challenging to work with,” Bizzarri said on the leap from fashion to hospitality.

“What has always fascinated me is their ability to imagine a product or a dish by bringing together materials or ingredients, and to picture what it could become before anyone else can,” he said. Many of Bizzarri’s investments in food and hospitality came by chance, and out of sentimental attachment to places, he explained.

These include the Osteria del Viandante in Rubiera, in the Emilia-Romagna region, where the executive and his wife got married, as well as the Michelin-starred Dalla Gioconda, perched on a hill in the town of Gabicce Monte and owned by their son Stefano Bizzarri, alongside his wife Allegra Tirotti Romanoff and chef Davide di Fabio.

“We bought the restaurant because we had a home just below it and wanted to protect the place we loved. We didn’t want someone else to buy it and disrupt our retreat,” Bizzarri said with a chuckle about the latter.and Giulia Liu at the 2026 WWD Fashion Loves Food Gala held at Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa on Nov. 11 in Milan.

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“My connection to hospitality is really about creating a bond with the places I’m attached to — the town where I was born and the place where I spent much of my childhood. …It’s an attention to roots that isn’t nostalgic. It’s about bringing back the kind of beauty that’s so characteristic of Italy,” Bizzarri said.

“If I’d been thinking only about making a financial investment, I probably would have done something else. …These are unique places. You can’t replicate …. There’s no rollout model, but the businesses are profitable, and they make us happy,” he said.

“My husband and I are a Chinese family raised in Italy, and the restaurant carries that story…. It draws inspiration from the East and reinterprets it with a contemporary sensibility that’s open to dialogue…. I feel a bit like an ambassador between East and West…. I believe we have a responsibility to carry this message of connection between the two worlds,” she said.

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