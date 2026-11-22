Karlie Kloss steps out in COSY ISLAND'S new work heels designed for maximum comfort and all-day wear.

Karlie Kloss has walked down countless runways in a pair of high heels. But now, as an entrepreneur and founder, her style reflect a day spent in meetings all over New York City.

Most recently, Kloss stepped out in a monochromatic look with a dressy effortlessness, styling white jeans with a black jacket and sleek stilettos from A brand that has built a fast following through online word-of-mouth, COSY ISLAND focuses on timeless, elegant silhouettes engineered for maximum comfort. While stilettos have long been a staple for working women, they often came at the cost of their comfort. Classic heels reimagined through COSY ISLAND’s lens of uncompromising comfort offer something entirely new.

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in black, provides a compelling case for a sculpted high heel that’s uniquely designed to be worn all day — no need to tuck sneakers into your bag for the commute home. Thoughtful touches, like a slip-resistant rubber outsole, shock-absorbing cushioning, and a stretch-knit upper, make these heels distinctly suited for women who want modern elegance without sacrificing comfort. No matter your office dress code, you’ll be ready to take the next step forward.