Hartman is now the third former Deac to appear on the show. Has Wake Forest become Bachelor U?

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman holds up his helmet during the singing of the school's alma mater Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports Wake Forest fans loved watching Sam Hartman pick apart opposing secondaries.

Soon, they will watch him sort through something considerably different to scout: a house full of women hoping to win his heart. Whether Hartman finds a lasting relationship remains to be seen. His predecessors, however, have supplied enough television drama to keep an offseason interesting. Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman looks for a receiver against the Syracuse Orange Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sportshistory was secure long before this announcement.

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Across five seasons from 2018 through 2022, he accumulated a school-record 12,967 passing yards and an ACC record of 110 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 855 yards and 17 touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2021, when he threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns while running for another 11 scores. Accounting for 50 touchdowns is impressive preparation for handling attention, though a room full of prospective partners presents a different challenge entirely.

With his season still ahead, Hartman gives Wake fans a fresh rooting interest and perhaps a reason to become unusually invested in who receives the last rose. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Matt James took center stage in 2021 as the first Black male lead of The Bachelor. He ended Season 25 by choosing Rachael Kirkconnell, although the finale concluded without an engagement. The two decided to pursue their relationship off camera.

Their path quickly became complicated. They separated after Kirkconnell's past became public, but reunited afterward and continued dating for several years. James announced their breakup in January 2025, closing a relationship that had become one of the franchise’s most closely followed stories.alongside professional partner Lindsay Arnold. The former Wake Forest football player finished 12th, with his run ending during Disney Week after four weeks of competition.

He didn’t take home the Mirrorball Trophy, but he added another chapter to his reality television résumé. Before television, James worked through an injury-disrupted career at wide receiver for Wake Forest. He totaled 48 catches for 458 yards, including 40 receptions for 401 yards during his senior season in 2014. His college farewell came against Duke, where he posted a career-best nine catches for 87 yards.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Tyler Cameron drops back to hand off against the Florida State Seminoles Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, finishing second when she selected Jed Wyatt. After Brown’s engagement ended, she invited Cameron for a drink during the reunion, briefly reopening the door. At Wake Forest, Cameron completed 17 of 40 passes for 140 yards across six appearances in 2013 and 2014 before transferring to Florida Atlantic..

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Paired with Sharna Burgess, Cameron reached Week 7 before an Oct. 27 double elimination. His final performance earned 26 of 40 points, but the season delivered a more personal highlight: he and fiancée Tate Madden announced they were expecting a baby. Sam Hartman now gets his turn. For Wake Forest supporters, following former players has taken an entertaining detour from checking box scores.

Brandon was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas. He grew up playing all sports and eventually earned the opportunity to play baseball at the collegiate level. He pitched at a Division III program, Howard Payne University. Unfortunately, an arm injury cut his career short.

He now attends Blinn RELLIS, where he studies Communications. When not writing or studying, Brandon enjoys collecting sports cards, attending sports, being outdoors, and spending time with friends and family.