From the Pitch to the Stage: Lucho Díaz and Ryan Castro's Bond over 'EL RITMO QUE NOS UNE'

In an exclusive interview, Colombian soccer star Lucho Díaz and musician Ryan Castro discuss their shared love for their crafts, their dreams for the future, and the impact of their anthem 'EL RITMO QUE NOS UNE' on Colombian culture.

In an unprecedented fusion of sports and music, 'Series' presents a collection of 11 cover stories that pairs top soccer stars competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with renowned musicians from their respective countries.

Lucho Díaz and Ryan Castro, two of Colombia's biggest names, sat down for a conversation that felt more like a reunion among friends, their bond solidified by 'EL RITMO QUE NOS UNE,' the anthem that accompanied Colombia's national team during the 2024 Copa América. The meeting was no ordinary one, as it brought together Lucho Díaz, Colombia's all-time top scorer in Champions League history, and Ryan Castro, one of the strongest voices in urban music and the artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the charts.

Despite their different paths to stardom, both represent Colombia in their respective fields, speaking the same language of the 'Ghetto'. Ryan grew up in Pedregal, Medellín, dreaming of becoming a reggaetón artist, while Lucho hailed from Barrancas, La Guajira, playing barefoot soccer among dusty fields. Today, they both bring stadiums to life, one by scoring goals and the other by singing. In a candid conversation, they discussed music, soccer, dreams, and even a possible new musical collaboration.

Lucho Díaz kicked off the interview, asking Ryan what he admired most about athletes. Ryan praised the discipline and passion that athletes exhibit, a sentiment Lucho echoed, highlighting the shared love for their crafts. Lucho shared that his family was very musical, and he himself played the accordion as a child. The conversation then turned to 'EL RITMO QUE NOS UNE,' with Lucho attributing its success to its authenticity and the special moment it was released during the Copa América.

Both stars expressed their desire to be role models for young people and to leave a lasting legacy. Lucho dreams of going far with the Colombian national team and hopes to fulfill the dream of playing in his first World Cup. The interview ended with laughter and camaraderie, a testament to the genuine bond between these two Colombian icons





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Lucho Díaz Ryan Castro EL RITMO QUE NOS UNE 2026 FIFA World Cup Colombian National Team Music And Soccer Athletes And Artists

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