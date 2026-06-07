From the Archives: Fears of a Clown

“Fears of a Clown,” by Bruce Weber, was originally published in the March 1996 issue of Vogue.

With the lead in a Sondheim musical and a big-deal movie about to open, Nathan Lane, the sad-faced comic actor who turned 40 in February, is finally becoming a star.

It’s interesting that he’s doing it more or less without his pants on. You might say the whole Nathan Lane thing started four years ago, when, as Nathan Detroit, he led the cast in the celebrated Broadway revival of.

And last year, Lane, who may be best known at this point as the voice of the wisecracking meerkat inPlaying an HIV-positive gay man, a devotee of stage musicals, he made one of the most remarkable and memorable stage entrances ever, dressed only in an apron and high-heeled pumps. It was a moment Lane brazenly repeated for a national television audience last spring during the Tony Awards ceremony, just before he launched into a medley of Broadway show tunes ordinarily sung by women.

“Terrence originally wrote the part for me to come out onstage stark naked,” Lane says, fully dressed, over a recent dinner in Manhattan’s theater district. “But I said, ‘This naked thing, you can forget about that. ’ I said, ‘You gotta give me something. An apron.

High heels. Something. ’ And I wasn’t really naked underneath. I was wearing a G-string.

” It’s characteristic of Lane, who is a bold, large presence onstage, to be a little apologetic and a little anxious off it. It shows in his wit, which is as quick as it is self-deprecating. Told that Laurence Fishburne, an actor he admires, likes to be called Fish, Lane says instantly, “I like to be called veal. ” Then he adds, “Or shithead.

I also look up when people say that. ” He’s been compared to Jackie Gleason and Zero Mostel for his theatrical pyrotechnics, physical swagger, elastic features, and rotund dimensions—his weight has been known to fluctuate by 30 or 40 pounds between roles. At dinner, he looks surprisingly svelte, but insists that “I’m really a big, fat guy at heart. ”.

Most recently, the director cast Lane as Pseudolus, the freedom-seeking slave in the New York revival of Stephen Sondheim’sopening April 18. It’s the role that Zero Mostel originated 34 years ago.

“Nathan is possessed of that thing the great comic actors have—fearlessness, no qualms about playing a situation full out,” says Zaks. Still, Lane says that “every time I start something new I think, I don’t know how to act. I’m just a desperate, needy little man. I want everyone to laugh.

And I’m not sure I can do anything. ” Maybe so. But it’s not unusual to hear him referred to as the funniest man in the theater, the toast of Broadway.

“Not the toast,” he insists. “Maybe the cruller. ” This month, Lane—and his legs—will be very much in evidence when he stars with Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, and Dianne Wiest in. Directed by Mike Nichols with a screenplay by Elaine May, the movie provides Lane with his first substantial film role.

Up until now, it’s been bit parts in movies like. When he recently saw a trailer for the film, with his name in big letters, right after Robin Williams and Gene Hackman, “I went, ‘Noooooooo… What’s wrong with this picture? ’” Lane is, according to Nichols, “a true comic actor, which is different from being a comic personality. There are people like John Cleese and Steve Martin, who are hysterical when they’re working but placid and serious when they’re not.

Nathan is one of those. ” In the film, now set in Miami Beach, Lane plays the shrill, temperamental but adorable Albert, a popular female impersonator who goes by the name Starina. His longtime lover, played by Williams, owns the nightclub—The Birdcage—where Starina performs. Though updated and Americanized, the story is essentially the same as the original: Starina’s lover has a grown son from a brief encounter years before.

Now the boy is about to get married, his fiancée has lied to her very conservative and politically prominent family about her husband-to-be’s rather unusual one, and she has pleaded with his parents to “act normal” when the in-laws come to visit.

“So I pretend to be the wife and mother,” Lane says. “I look like a young Barbara Bush. ” Born Joe Lane in Jersey City, Nathan was the third son of working-class parents. He changed his name when he was 22 because there was another Joe Lane in Actors’ Equity and he liked the character Nathan Detroit, whom he had played on the dinner-theater circuit.

His father was a truck driver who had a lovely Irish tenor and might have signed with a Hollywood agent, says Lane, if his mother hadn’t forbidden it. The father drank himself to death when Nathan was eleven. It was a family, Lane once said, like “bad Eugene O’Neill. ” Lane made his stage debut when his older brother Dan shanghaied him into appearing in a student production of Frank Gilroy’s“I was the French servant,” he says.

“And there was a scene on a train where we were being attacked by Indians. When they said, ‘The Indians are attacking the train’—I didn’t do this in rehearsal—I ran behind this little suitcase and crouched down. I was a little chubby kid, and there was a big laugh. I think it started then.

” After high school, where he performed regularly in plays and musicals, he won a drama scholarship from St. Joseph’s College in Philadelphia. On the day he arrived, he realized that the scholarship wasn’t enough to cover all his bills. Rather than take out another loan, he went back to Jersey City and took a job in the county clerk’s office.

“I had to interview everyone who had been arrested in Jersey City,” Lane says. He left after two months, landing a job at the Halfpenny Playhouse in East Orange, New Jersey. Later, he would go on to dinner theater, stand-up, even singing telegrams.on Broadway. The performance won him a Drama Desk nomination and a coveted position in Broadway’s inner circle.

He has worked constantly ever since, including a long affiliation with Terrence McNally, who wrote roles for Lane inSadly, it is the relationship with McNally that has been jeopardized by Lane’s recent successes. Last fall, after he agreed to make the film of, the production was put on hold because Lane had also agreed to appear in a Hallmark Hall of Fame special,.

Lane says it was a simple business decision; at the time he agreed to do the Hallmark special, there was no date for filming the McNally play. It was rumored that Lane pulled out because with,” Lane says.

“I didn’t pull out of the movie. Terrence just assumed I would turn down anything and everything to do this, and to say that the reason I backed out was because I didn’t want to play another gay role was very unfair. Why would I be afraid of playing a role I won a lot of acclaim for? I said I would make the movie.

I just couldn’t do it during those five weeks. ”. Yes, Terrence He-Sleeps-with-the-Fishes McNally stopped speaking to me. ”for an entire year.

He doesn’t wear a toga, by the way—“I wear sort of an all-purpose baggy-pajama-thing comic outfit, what the fashionable slave was wearing back then,” he says. In the meantime, Hollywood continues to turn up the heat.





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