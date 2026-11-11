From the Archive: 1926 Giftable Luxuries

Explore 1926 gift ideas with luxurious appeal, from lace chemises and satin slippers to skating sweaters, costume jewelry and gloves for the holiday.

has arrived, and through the years, the wish list has continued to grow. For its 1926 selection, WWD invited readers to explore “novel, practicalThe two-page layout featured lingerie — bandeaux, lace chemises and satin slippers — sweaters for skating, costume jewelry by famed New York jeweler W. Reichert & Co., and a perfect pair of gloves to complete any outfit.

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