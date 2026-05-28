From Texas to New York, resistance to data centers is growing

Resistance to fast-growing data centers is spreading across the U.S., drawing political attention and pushing officials toward tighter rules.

These developments coincide with the launch of a new website by environmental activist and consumer advocate Erin Brockovich, aimed at tracking data center-related concerns, as the rapid spread of AI-driven facilities increasingly comes into conflict with local communities.

On Wednesday, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill announced statewide plans to ensure data centers support the grid infrastructure required for their expansion and require them to report on energy andAt the same time, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro released details on standards that data center developers must meet to receive state support, including demonstrating how projects will benefit local communities, address or offset impacts, and be developed responsibly. That pressure is also coming directly from the business community.

Nearly 500 New York businesses have urged Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to back legislation imposing a temporary statewide moratorium on permitting and building new data centers, warning the"explosive growth" of the sector could hit small firms hardest. They argue rapid expansion is"generating more fossil fuel pollution, straining water resources, devouring land, and raising electricity prices," driving up operating costs while"depleting and poisoning the natural resources our businesses rely on.

" The signers say officials have lacked the time to set"essential guardrails," and caution proposed facilities could push statewide electricity use"potentially exceeding that of all the state’s households combined," requiring more gas infrastructure and leaving communities with"air, water, and noise pollution" but few permanent jobs. Texas Official Calls for PauseIn Texas, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has called for a"temporary moratorium on new hyperscale data center development in Texas" while the state assesses"long-term impacts on our infrastructure, agricultural economy, and communities.

"," with facilities rising at"breakneck speed" across rural Texas. Miller argued many centers"consume enough electricity to power entire towns" and draw massive volumes of water for cooling, even , forcing rural areas to compete with corporate giants. He called for"breathing room" to craft responsible guardrails"before the industry outgrows our ability to manage it.

"Some New Jersey towns have moved to ban them altogether. As reported by WHYY, East Greenwich Township approved a ban on data centers as an American Tower application for a 17,000-square-foot facility remained pending before the township’s combined planning and zoning board. The outlet also reported that Millville city commissioners unanimously banned data centers at a May 19 meeting.

In Monroe Township, WHYY said officials banned all data centers as defined as facilities tied to artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cryptocurrency operations, and also prohibited land uses considered similar, after residents opposed a proposed 1.6 million-square-foot project. The outlet added that other municipalities have enacted similar bans, including Andover Township and Logan Township. On the ground, opposition is often driven by concerns about day-to-day impacts.

Axios reported that some Arizona neighborhoods are pushing back against new data center proposals, but often with limited success. The outlet said opponents argue the facilities can worsen day-to-day living conditions, pointing to concerns about ongoing noise, added strain on water, and an overall decline in quality of life. Commissioners argued the on-site power component could help the wider grid and described the site as suitable for industrial use, with the nearest neighborhood about a mile away.

It also reported the developer held open houses and public meetings, and cited an industry representative who said that kind of outreach can address common worries and that data centers are needed for growing digital demand and can generate substantial tax revenue.reported that Georgia Power was pursuing eminent domain and permanent easements to build Project Wansley, a new high-voltage transmission corridor through Coweta and Fayette Counties that it said would support multiple AI-related data centers.said more than 330 properties fall along the route and that roughly 20 to 30 homes could be demolished, while other owners could face towers placed close to houses.

It described residents disputing appraisals and compensation and said some homeowners viewed the process as pressured by the threat of condemnation.

"Every day, as we work to expand and enhance our power grid to serve a growing state, we’re also working to minimize the impact of construction on our neighbors and communities," a spokesperson for Georgia Power toldThey said that line was being developed"to serve increased load growth in the area, which may include new manufacturing and residents, data centers, as well as add overall reliability and resiliency for the area," adding that it was not being developed for any single customer. "We have agreements with the majority of the homeowners whose houses need to be acquired for this project and are continuing negotiations with the few remaining properties," the spokesperson said.

"Using eminent domain is a last resort for our company when all other options have been exhausted and, in fact, less than 1 percent of all of the land transactions we reach involve it," they added. The growing resistance is already having measurable consequences for development. Miquel Vila, lead researcher at applied AI research firm 10a Labs, told market research and data provider Industrial Info Resources that opposition to data centers at the local level"is rising, and consolidating.

" "Until recently, opposition was fragmented and localized, but it is becoming more mainstream and interconnected now," Vila said. The researcher told Industrial Info Resources that last year, 17 proposed projects were delayed and 31 were canceled, with a combined value of at least $156 billion. It added that 11 states have been considering enacting temporary halts on new data centers. View 0 Comments





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