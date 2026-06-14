From Terminal Diagnosis to Cancer-Free: The Miracle of Triple Therapy for Prostate Cancer

Professor Kevin Mortimer, a 48-year-old consultant, was given just a few years to live after being diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer. Two years later, he is cancer-free, thanks to a new 'triple therapy' combining darolutamide, chemotherapy, and a testosterone-limiting tablet. This treatment has extended the lives of many men with advanced prostate cancer, with researchers believing that future patients could be spared chemotherapy altogether.

Receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis is never an easy moment, but for Professor Kevin Mortimer, the news came on his daughter's 11th birthday. A respiratory medicine consultant at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, he had been experiencing persistent back pain, initially attributing it to a recent long-haul flight to New Zealand.

When the pain persisted, he was referred for scans at his own hospital. Midway through his ward rounds, he received a call from a colleague, summoning him upstairs to discuss his results. In the hospital where he had worked for 15 years, he was informed that his body was riddled with cancerous tumors, originating in his prostate. At just 48, he was told his disease was incurable, with only a few years to live.

That evening, he took his daughter out for her birthday dinner, but the next morning, they broke the news.

'I told her that I was very poorly and that it was a serious diagnosis,' he recalls. Her response, 'Well, we have to be hopeful, Daddy,' was a stark contrast to his own feelings at the time.

However, two years later, Professor Mortimer is not just alive but cancer-free, a testament to the advancements in prostate cancer treatment. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK, with over 64,000 diagnoses and 12,000 deaths annually. Yet, Professor Mortimer's recovery is not an isolated case. Since 2023, many men with advanced prostate cancer have been offered a 'triple therapy' combining two standard treatments with a powerful new hormone drug, darolutamide.

This drug binds to tumor cells, preventing testosterone from reaching them. Patients also receive chemotherapy and a tablet to limit testosterone production. Initially approved to extend patients' lives by about four years, the treatment has shown promising results. Professor Mortimer experienced intense pain but saw his prostate-specific antigen levels drop dramatically.

Within six months, he was back at work part-time, and his cancer had almost completely shrunk. Now cancer-free, he is considered a 'super-responder,' a term used to describe patients who tend to be younger and fitter. Researchers believe that future patients could be spared chemotherapy, as darolutamide may be doing most of the heavy lifting. Access to these new treatments needs to improve, with experts calling for more men to be given these life-saving drugs





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