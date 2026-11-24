Oprah's Favorite Things 2026: Grab these Black Friday bargains on Amazon.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below* Oprah's favorite things are now on Amazon, just in time for Black Friday savings.

If you're looking for stylish shoes, chic handbags, must-have tech, or clever kitchen gadgets, these top picks have something for everyone. Check out the best deals from Oprah's exclusive list and make your holiday shopping even better. This Black Friday, Disney+ and Hulu are bringing back two of the year's best streaming offers.

Also read Hudson Williams’ Favorite K-Beauty Brand Is on Mega Sale for Black Friday

Now through Monday, Nov. 30, eligible new and returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle for just $4.99/month for 12 months, a savings of over 61% per month*, making it easier than ever to enjoy a full year of streaming at an exceptional value. Get the deal here. Savings compared to current reg. monthly price. Ends 11/30.

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Offer for ad-supported Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan only. $4.99/mo for 12 mos, then $12.99/mo . 18+. Terms apply. * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies.

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