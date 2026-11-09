From Taylor Swift to Olivia Dean, women could dominate Grammy nominations

The nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards will be announced next Monday, with industry watchers predicting a strong showing for female artists who dominated the past year in music.

will be announced next Monday, with industry watchers predicting a strong showing for female artists who dominated the past year in music. Entertainment expert Kelly Carter said performers including Ella Langley, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Raye and Olivia Dean are expected to be among the biggest names in this year's race.

"I think it's going to be all about the women," Carter said. "This last year of music really was generated by a bunch of powerful songs that came from female singer-songwriters. " The nominations come years after the Recording Academy faced criticism for a lack of female representation in major categories. Since then, the organization has expanded and diversified its voting membership.

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Much of the attention is expected to focus on the Grammys' four biggest categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Carter said Olivia Rodrigo and Olivia Dean are among the artists generating significant buzz in the Album of the Year race, though established stars including Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga could also contend for nominations.

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"We're all assuming that these two women for sure will get their name," Carter said. "There are a lot of other people who we are really accustomed to making music ... Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars. Names that are incredibly familiar to Grammy voters.

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