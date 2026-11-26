The MGM+ horror series From has become a global streaming phenomenon after arriving on Netflix, ranking third worldwide with over five billion minutes viewed during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

The horror-thriller series From has achieved a rare milestone in the television industry, transforming from a niche offering into a global streaming powerhouse. After four seasons of building a devoted cult following, the show has cemented its status as the most-watched original production in the history of its home network, MGM+. This trajectory represents a significant departure from typical television success stories, where shows often rely on massive initial marketing budgets or star-studded casts to capture audience attention at launch.

From Becomes the Most-Watched Show in MGM+ History

When the series premiered in 2022, it debuted on the Epix platform, which was operating as a relatively unknown entity in the crowded streaming market. Many viewers encountered the show merely as an add-on service within Prime Video, with little expectation of it becoming a cultural touchstone. The network underwent a rebranding shortly thereafter, changing its name to MGM+, but the show's organic growth continued unaffected by these corporate shifts. Fueled by relentless word-of-mouth and glowing endorsements from prominent figures like Stephen King, the series steadily accumulated a fiercely loyal fanbase that refused to let the show fade into obscurity.

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John Griffin Creates Enduring Mystery and Lore

Created by John Griffin, the series succeeds by capturing a specific vibe of mystery that is notoriously difficult to replicate without the narrative collapsing under its own weight. While many mystery-driven programs lose their momentum by piling on empty twists that lack substance, From anchors its unknowns in a deepening lore that feels earned and authentic. Each season peels back another layer of the nightmarish town's curse, rewarding viewers with new information while simultaneously preserving the pervasive sense of dread that defines the show. The mythology never overshadows the human element, a balance maintained through excellent ensemble performances that ground the supernatural elements in emotional reality.

Harold Perrineau Leads Standout Ensemble Cast

The critical acclaim and viewer loyalty are heavily attributed to the cast's ability to convey genuine terror and resilience. Harold Perrineau delivers what critics are calling a career-best turn as Sheriff Boyd Stevens, serving as the emotional anchor for the trapped residents. He is supported by standout work from Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay, among others, who bring depth to their characters. Their performances ensure that the stakes feel personal and immediate, preventing the supernatural horror from becoming detached from the audience's empathy. This strong human core is what allows the show to maintain its intensity without relying solely on shock value or visual spectacle.

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Netflix Deal Drives Five Billion Minutes Viewed

The sleeper hit's trajectory exploded into the mainstream when its first three seasons arrived on Netflix in October 2026. This strategic distribution deal exposed the show to a significantly larger and more diverse global audience, and the results began to manifest immediately. From topped Nielsen's streaming charts with over five billion minutes viewed, a statistic that proves the show's widespread appeal extends far beyond its initial cult demographic. The availability on a major platform allowed new viewers to binge the earlier seasons, creating a surge in momentum that the original network could not have achieved independently.

From Ranks Third Globally During Thanksgiving Streaming

As America celebrated Thanksgiving, From received a massive boost on streaming, surging to become the seventh most-watched show on the Netflix streamer in the US. This domestic success is mirrored by its international performance, where it is currently the third most-watched show globally. It trails only behind the new horror hit The Body and the true-crime documentary The Trials of Karen Read. This ranking underscores the show's ability to compete with other major genre releases and highlights its status as a top-tier entertainment product on the world's largest streaming service.

Final Season Prepares to Tie Up All Loose Ends

As the series prepares for its concluding chapter, anticipation is high among fans who have followed the journey from its obscure premiere to its global dominance. The final season promises to tie everything together, resolving the long-standing mysteries of the town's curse and the fates of its inhabitants. This narrative closure is expected to drive further engagement, potentially keeping the show on streaming charts for weeks or months to come. The journey from a niche Epix add-on to a Netflix top-ten global hit stands as a testament to the power of quality storytelling and organic audience growth.