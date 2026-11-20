MGM+ horror series From hits 5 billion minutes on Netflix. Season 4 drives MGM+ subscriptions, outperforming major competitors in streaming rankings.

The MGM+ horror series From has achieved a monumental streaming milestone by accumulating 5 billion minutes of views on Netflix. This significant data point was confirmed in reports citing Deadline, marking a major success for the supernatural thriller since seasons one through three arrived on the streaming platform on October 19.

Record-Breaking Streaming Metrics

From dominates the current streaming landscape, having garnered 1.69 billion minutes of views specifically during the Nielsen tracking week from November 2 to November 8. This figure far exceeds the performance of the second-place series, Grey's Anatomy, which recorded only 857 million minutes across 471 episodes. The disparity in viewing numbers is particularly striking given that From consists of only 30 episodes across its three seasons on Netflix.

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The show currently holds the third position on the Netflix United States chart. It continues to outperform other high-profile titles in the top ten, including The Body, Taken: Natalee Holloway, Black Doves, The Empress, The Law of Beasts, Alicia's Law, Nobody Wants This, America's Test Kitchen Friendsgiving, and WWE Raw. The longevity of its chart presence also surpasses recent entries, as The Body and Taken have spent only eight and fourteen days in the rankings respectively.

Stephen King's Endorsement and Critical Acclaim

Set in a small town that traps all visitors and terrorizes them with nocturnal monsters and supernatural threats, From has drawn frequent comparisons to the literary works of Stephen King. The renowned author has publicly praised the series on social media, initially stating he was absolutely riveted by the edge-of-your-seat storytelling. He described the show as believable and scary as hell, urging horror fans who were not watching it to start immediately.

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This endorsement adds significant weight to the show's cultural impact. The series has also been compared to the television series Lost, which involved groups of people trapped in an isolated, unidentified location containing supernatural elements. Both shows feature protagonists with estranged relationships with their sons who desperately attempt to escape their predicaments.

Production Details and Creative Team

The creative backbone of From includes creator John Griffin, who serves as an executive producer alongside Jack Bender and showrunner Jeff Pinkner. Jack Bender, a frequent director of both Lost and From, acts as an executive producer and director. The cast features Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd Stevens, who also played Michael Dawson in Lost. Other key cast members include Scott McCord as Victor Kavanaugh, David Alpay as Jade Herrera, and Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews.

Supporting the main cast are Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews, Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews, and Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan. The ensemble also features Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens, Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines, Avery Konrad as Sara Myers, Ricky He as Kenny Liu, Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller, Kaelen Ohm as Marielle Sinclair, Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri, A.J. Simmons as Randall Kirkland, and Robert Joy as Henry Kavanaugh. The series was originally planned for five seasons.

MGM+ Subscription Impact and Future Seasons

The streaming success on Netflix serves as a direct pipeline for MGM+, the network that originally produced the series. U.S. viewers must subscribe to MGM+ to watch season four, which is now available. This model transforms Netflix viewership into tangible growth for the pay-TV platform. From remains the most-watched series in MGM+ history, proving the efficacy of this distribution strategy.

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The future of the franchise is secured, as season five has been renewed and is currently in production. Showrunner Jeff Pinkner has confirmed that season five will serve as the final chapter of the series. Fans wishing to watch the concluding season upon its release will need to maintain their subscriptions to the MGM+ platform. This strategic move ensures that the massive audience built on Netflix continues to support the creator's vision for the series finale.