From Struggling with Acne to Owning a Home: An Acne Influencer's Journey

The main theme of the text is the journey of an acne influencer, who began sharing videos of her process of covering and tending to her acne with the help of pimple patches. Eventually, she started filming makeup tutorials and gained millions of views. The text also provides insights into her lifestyle, work as an acne influencer, and how her content has helped her form a community with other acne sufferers.

Two years ago, I started collecting all my used pimple patches in a jar after struggling with acne for years. I filmed makeup videos while being home during the pandemic, and my 'get ready with me' style of covering up a 'fat pimple' went viral.

I share regular content about tending to my acne, discussing products, and occasionally popping a pimple. People love to get a little grossed out by my jar of used patches, as it has become a calling card. I now own a place in San Francisco, work as an acne influencer, and have a community of people who share similar struggles





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Acne Influencer Video Cover Up Pimple Makeup Tutorial Community

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