From Stress‑Induced Rash to Life‑Saving Diagnosis: Faith Hinitt's Battle with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Faith Hinitt thought a chest rash and fatigue were just stress from moving and a new job. After a dentist‑ordered blood test in October 2023 doctors diagnosed her with acute myeloid leukaemia. She has undergone chemotherapy, awaits a second stem‑cell transplant, and shares her story online to raise awareness of the disease's subtle early signs.

Faith Hinitt, a 27‑year‑old from Retford in Nottinghamshire, first noticed an itchy red rash on her chest during the hectic summer of 2023. At the time she had just received a promotion at work and was in the process of buying her first home, so she blamed the skin irritation and a wave of fatigue on the stress of these major life changes.

Over the following months she also experienced night sweats, persistent hip pain and a crushing sense of exhaustion. When she switched birth control pills she assumed the night sweats were a hormonal side effect, and she dismissed the other symptoms as typical reactions to a busy period of moving and adjusting to a new job.

However, the rash did not improve and a routine dental infection failed to respond to standard treatment. In October 2023 a dentist, concerned by the lack of progress, instructed the holiday‑park assistant manager to arrange a blood test for Faith. The results revealed a serious abnormality and she was rushed to the emergency department two days later.

After a series of investigations doctors confirmed a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer that attacks the white blood cells. AML affects roughly 3,100 people each year in the United Kingdom and typically develops rapidly over a matter of weeks. The disease is characterised by symptoms such as extreme tiredness, night sweats, bone or joint pain and unexplained rashes, all of which Faith had experienced but had misattributed to everyday stressors.

Once diagnosed, Faith began an intensive treatment regime that included several cycles of chemotherapy. The goal of the initial therapy was to achieve remission and prepare her for a stem‑cell transplant, which is often the most effective way to restore a healthy blood‑forming system in AML patients.

After her first transplant she remained under close observation and, as of early 2024, is scheduled for a second stem‑cell transplant in June in an effort to consolidate her remission and reduce the risk of relapse. Throughout her journey Faith has turned to social media to share her experience, posting regular updates on Instagram where she has amassed a following of more than thirty thousand people.

Her candid accounts have highlighted the danger of overlooking persistent, unexplained symptoms and have raised awareness about the importance of seeking medical advice even when the signs seem to align with everyday stress. Faith hopes that by speaking openly about her diagnosis and treatment pathway she can encourage others to listen to their bodies and to pursue thorough medical evaluation when something feels wrong.

The story underscores a broader lesson for the public: early detection of AML dramatically improves the chances of successful treatment, but the disease often masquerades as common ailments, making vigilance essential. Medical experts stress that anyone experiencing prolonged fatigue, unexplained bruising, persistent fevers, night sweats or unusual skin changes should consult a healthcare professional promptly, especially if the symptoms persist despite lifestyle adjustments.

The case of Faith Hinitt serves as a poignant reminder that serious illnesses can hide behind seemingly benign everyday stresses, and that timely investigation can be life‑saving





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