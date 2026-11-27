Black Friday shoppers in San Antonio are split between early morning store visits and online deals as retailers kick off the holiday shopping season.

Black Friday shopping may look different than it used to, but the hunt for holiday deals is still going strong. For some shoppers, that means getting up early, heading to the stores and enjoying the excitement of finding a deal in person.

For others, it means skipping the crowds and shopping online from home. Margaret Perez is among those who still look forward to the in-store experience.

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“Oh, I absolutely love Black Friday. I look forward to it every year,” Perez said. She said she plans ahead before heading out, checking which items are available and making sure she gets in line early enough to find what she wants. >> Black Friday: What stores are opening early in San Antonio “I like the excitement of going into the store and getting your target item after waiting for it,” Perez said.