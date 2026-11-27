Former players like Dez Bryant and Terrell Owens — who's been on both sides of the rivalry — weighed in, too.

Yes, that happened. It wasn’t a turkey-fueled dream after your Thanksgiving dinner. Joe Milton, in his third career start, led the Eagles to a 39-38 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The gunslinger completed 21 of 31 of his passes for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also had a rushing touchdown. Jake Elliott drilled a 59-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to cap the rally. The 21-point comeback — the largest in NFL Thanksgiving history — inspired a slew of reactions from Eagles and Cowboys fans on social media.

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Here are some of our favorite celebrations and crashouts from the Eagles’ Thanksgiving victory: Celebrations It should come as no surprise that Stephen A. Smith — among the most famous Cowboys haters — is reveling in Dallas’ sorrows. The ESPN personality and former Inquirer columnist posted a video to X in which he is fighting tears and wheezing from laughter.