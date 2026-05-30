From Stardom to Supermarket: Benjamin Mendy's Humble Rebirth in Poland

After a dramatic fall from grace, former Manchester City and France star Benjamin Mendy now lives a quiet life in Poland, playing for Pogon Szczecin for a fraction of his former salary. Once the world's most expensive defender, Mendy was acquitted of serious criminal charges but faced immense public backlash and career ruin. Now, in the Polish city of Szczecin, he is rediscovering humility and purpose, mentoring younger players and shopping for his own groceries, a stark contrast to his lavish past. This transformation from Premier League princeling to 'Pride of Pomerania'-both sincere and ironic-highlights the enduring consequences of fame, accusation, and the long road to personal redemption.

The image of Benjamin Mendy pushing a trolley through his local supermarket in the Polish city of Szczecin has become a powerful symbol of his spectacular fall from grace .

Not long ago, the former Manchester City defender was the world's most expensive player, earning £500,000 a month and living a life of opulence where personal staff catered to his every desire. The idea of buying his own groceries would have been unthinkable. Today, at 31, he receives a modest £10,000 per month playing for Pogon Szczecin in Poland's top division, the Ekstraklasa.

While that sum is comfortable by most standards, it is a far cry from his Premier League earnings and insufficient to maintain his previous luxury wardrobe. As one neighbour in Szczecin noted, 'Now he queues up at the checkout just like the rest of us. I did a double take when I saw him ahead of me. I noticed he was buying a lot of chocolate bars.

' Mendy's gilded existence unraveled five years ago when allegations of sexual offences surfaced, linked to parties at his £4.8 million mansion in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire. He faced two trials and was ultimately cleared of eight counts of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault in July 2023. Despite the acquittal, the court heard disturbing details about his behaviour, including a boast about sleeping with 10,000 women. His own barrister described his actions as 'morally dubious' and 'callous'.

Manchester City, arguing he bore some responsibility for his predicament, terminated his contract. Having not played for two years, Mendy became a football nomad, searching for a club willing to give him another chance. His first move was to Lorient in France, but he encountered immediate hostility from feminist groups and fans who ignored his acquittal, displaying banners that read 'No rapists in our stadiums' and 'Let the world of football clean up their ranks'.

He made only 15 appearances before leaving. He then tried FC Zurich, where a women's charity accused the club of promoting 'rape culture'. After just eight games, he departed by mutual consent five months later. It seemed his European career might be over until he landed in Pomerania, Poland's Baltic coast region, last summer.

At Pogon Szczecin, fans have dubbed him the 'Pride of Pomerania', though the nickname carries a note of irony. On the pitch, he has been largely absent, hampered by injuries and fitness issues, and the club has used him more for marketing than for sporting contribution. Yet, off the field, the change appears profound. Friends describe a humbler, more grounded man who quietly mentors younger players.

'The young players are in awe of him because of the World Cup and he always finds time to help them and ask how they're doing,' one associate said. 'He's never arrogant, just always friendly and down to earth. He never plays the big man.

' The stark contrast between his present life and the reckless glamour of his past is striking. His former mansion, The Spinney, was notorious for nonstop parties where revelry often continued from morning until evening. A personal chef answered any culinary whim, while cleaners faced post-party scenes described as 'catastrophe'-scattered glass, bottles, food, and disoriented women searching for their belongings. Today, Mendy's routine is anonymous and orderly.

He buys chocolate bars at the supermarket, chats with neighbours, and focuses on a quiet rehabilitation. Though his legal troubles are behind him, the shadow of those allegations continues to shape his career and public perception. His story remains a complex tale of fame, accusation, acquittal, and the difficult, everyday work of rebuilding a life





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Benjamin Mendy Manchester City Pogon Szczecin Ekstraklasa France World Cup 2018 Fall From Grace Football Career Acquittal Rape Allegations Premier League Poland Szczecin Pomorze Celebrity Downfall Redemption Sports Scandal Player Salary Life After Football Fame Restitution

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Van Hollen: Netanyahu Trying to Mess Up Iran Deal, 'Especially' If It's 'to Just Get Out of There, Which We Should Have Done'On Wednesday's broadcast of MS NOW's 'All In,' Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) argued that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sen. Lindsey Graham | Clips

Read more »

Kimmel Mocks Hegseth Over Troop Reversal Amid Trump CriticismJimmy Kimmel criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for a foreign policy mistake involving U.S. troop movements in Europe, saying he is a 'bigger screw-up than Eric' and a 'soon-to-be former secretary.' The incident involved Hegseth initially planning to pull troops from Poland, only to be overruled by President Trump, who announced the deployment of 5,000 troops to Poland on Truth Social after a heated phone call.

Read more »

Israel controls 60% of Gaza — and aims to expand hold to 70% amid Hamas war, Benjamin Netanyahu saysSpeaking at the Jordan Valley Conference, Netanyahu said Israel was continuing to increase pressure on the terrorist organization nearly three years after the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel …

Read more »

Ukraine Renames Elite Unit, Poland ProtestsUkraine renames elite unit after controversial group, Poland protests,calls it 'wounding' to victIms' memory.

Read more »