A professional with a decade of experience in a solid industry struggles with the fear and self-doubt of writing their first book, oscillating between creative breakthroughs and intense insecurity about sharing their work.

I have an “OK” job in an “OK” industry which I’ve been in for a decade. It’s solid and the salary is fine and I’m stable enough.

But secretly, I’m pretty much bored out of my mind – and I have a dream that I can’t stop obsessing about:I’ve never published anything before, but I think I have a pretty good idea for a book – and it’s not something I’ve seen tackled yet anywhere, at least not in the mainstream market. Every spare moment I get, when I’ve not got anything pressing to do,I’m a few chapters through and it’s going pretty well, I think – but I seem to veer wildly between thinking it’s something that could be great; and then having a massive crisis in confidence and thinking everything I’ve written is rubbish and I’m a fool for even trying.

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At those times, I want to throw my entire manuscript straight in the bin. I usually just end up deleting a load. On those days, I end up telling myself that I suck and that it’s a stupid idea and everyone is going to laugh at me. I can’t imagine everOn other days, I wake up in a more positive mindset, and believe in myself again.