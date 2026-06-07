From Spanish Fork to Cleveland: Spencer and Logan Fano begin NFL careers with Browns

Few brothers get to begin their NFL careers on the same team.Timpview High School graduates and former Utah teammates Spencer and Logan Fano are doing just that

The Cleveland skyline is shown, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day NFL Draft, which has grown into one of America's biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with an outdoor event and thousands of fans.

Timpview High School graduates and former Utah teammates Spencer and Logan Fano are doing just that as rookies with the Cleveland Browns.

"As little kids, we'd talk about how we'd play on the same team," Spencer said. "As we got older, I feel like it was never something we thought could actually happen. " That childhood dream came true in April. Spencer went No. 9 overall to the Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Two days later, Logan signed as an undrafted free agent.

"When we got to Cleveland is when it really hit me that we're both in the NFL," Logan said. "And not just both in the NFL but on the same team, which is crazy. " "It was crazy going to our first OTA practices and rookie minicamp," Spencer added. "We walked out with those Browns helmets, and it was so cool to see each other as NFL players with the NFL shield on our jerseys.

" As a first-round pick, Spencer will look to help bolster the Browns' offensive line. Logan is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

"Me and Spencer would always get in trouble with mom and dad because we always fought," Logan said. "Always butted heads. As we got older and started to mature more, I think we both realized it was a dream to play in the NFL and to play college football. We had a great opportunity to push each other and get each other there.

We weren't going to let each other fail when it came to accomplishing those goals.

""To be able to go to the facility, go to practices and have my brother there who I've been practicing with my entire life has made it feel like home faster than I feel like it would've," Spencer said. "I feel like we're really fortunate to be from Utah," Logan said. "All the guys from Utah, whether they played high school or college football in Utah, always come back. They always give back to the guys coming up.

Me and Spencer are the kids that benefitted from those older pros and college players coming back and giving back to the community.

""Be proud being from Utah," Logan said. "Everywhere we go, we're from Utah. We're proud of it.

"Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithBaby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. Salt Lake City police reminded Utahns of road closures and traffic delays ahead of the Utah Pride Parade, which takes place annually in downtown Salt Lake City.

Several homes have been evacuated after a grass fire broke out near the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah County. City officials said the Glambert Lane Fire brokeResidents of at least 20 apartment units were displaced, and several officers were treated at a hospital after a large fire ignited in a St. George complex. St.





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