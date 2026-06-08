From Season 4 Episode 7 Interview: Robert Joy and Scott McCord Discuss Henry's Poisoning and Victor-Ethan Bond

In an interview, Robert Joy and Scott McCord reveal insights into From Season 4 Episode 7, including Henry's poisoning by Sophia and the deepening relationship between Victor and Ethan.

In a recent interview with Collider, actors Robert Joy and Scott McCord discussed the latest developments in From Season 4 , offering insights into the mind-bending events of Episode 7.

The episode, titled 'Best Laid Plans,' takes a dramatic turn when Sophia, also known as the Man in the Yellow Suit, spikes Henry's drink with her blood. This act triggers a series of hallucinations for Henry, including a reality where he wakes from a 40-year coma to find his son Victor by his side. Joy expressed excitement about playing these scenes, noting that the poisoning opens 'doors of perception' and changes Henry's brain, setting the stage for unpredictable outcomes.

McCord, meanwhile, highlighted the deepening bond between Victor and Ethan, describing it as a brotherly connection rooted in shared experiences and trauma. He emphasized that Victor sees much of himself in Ethan, and their relationship has evolved into a protective and symbiotic one, especially after the loss of Jim. The interview also touched on the show's shift towards science fiction, with Julie's storywalking abilities becoming more prominent.

McCord noted that Victor carries guilt over Jim's death, feeling that knowledge comes at a cost. The scene where Ethan returns from the settlement and confides in Victor was described as a monumental moment, showcasing the emotional depth of their connection. As the season nears its end, these revelations hint at further twists and the growing importance of the bond between Victor and Ethan.

The interview provided a glimpse into the actors' perspectives on their characters' journeys and the overarching narrative of From, which continues to blend horror and sci-fi in unexpected ways. The poisoning of Henry by Sophia introduces a new layer of mystery, as her true intentions remain unclear. Joy hinted that this event could lead to significant changes in Henry's character, potentially unlocking hidden knowledge or altering his perception of reality.

Meanwhile, McCord teased that Victor and Ethan's relationship will play a crucial role in the remaining episodes, as they navigate the dangers of the town and uncover more secrets. The dynamic between the two characters has become a source of light in the otherwise dark series, offering moments of hope and connection. Fans can expect more twists as the season progresses, with the show's creators continuing to challenge viewers' expectations.

The interview also shed light on the creative process behind the scenes, with both actors praising the writing and direction. Joy expressed admiration for the way the story unfolds, keeping both actors and audiences guessing. McCord echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collaborative nature of the set and the depth of the characters. Overall, the interview provided a rich context for Episode 7's events and set the stage for the season's climax





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