From Season 4: Elizabeth Saunders Explains Donna's Heart Attack and the Town's Potential Role

Elizabeth Saunders, who plays Donna in From, breaks down the multiple factors leading to her character's near-fatal heart attack in season 4, episode 6, including emotional strain, physical trauma, and possible Town interference.

In the fourth season of the mystery thriller From, episode six presents a harrowing moment when Donna, portrayed by Elizabeth Saunders, collapses from a heart attack.

The scene leaves viewers uncertain whether the medical emergency stems from her existing health conditions, the extreme stress after a brutal encounter with the eerie doll monsters, or some other hidden influence within the Town itself. Following the episode's broadcast, Saunders spoke with ScreenRant's Tatiana Hullender to explore what she believes pushed Donna to this critical state.

She suggests a confluence of factors, primarily the immense emotional burden of caring for the Matthews family and many other colonists, compounded by the physical trauma from the doll attack and perhaps even a direct malicious intervention from the Town. According to Saunders, Donna's deep-seated need to be responsible for everyone has become increasingly overwhelming as the stakes rise.

She notes that the ties of love within the community are strengthening, which paradoxically increases the potential for devastating loss, thereby straining Donna further. The physical toll from surviving the dolls' assault also remains a factor.

While she entertains the possibility that the Town itself might have targeted her, she ties the immediate cause to the escalating pressures in Colony House, particularly around her protective role toward the Matthews children, Julie and Ethan, and their mother Tabitha after the death of Jim Matthews. The actor also candidly shares her personal fear of heart attacks, admitting she dreaded filming the scene but performed it as part of her role.

Donna's position as de facto leader of Colony House means she shoulders the safety of many, a duty made far more terrifying since learning that the nightmares of the dead can manifest in reality-a threat that can strike at any moment, far beyond the known nocturnal monsters. Her close bond with the Matthews family amplifies this anxiety; she serves as a crucial source of stability for Ethan and emotional support for Tabitha.

Seeing them endangered by the doll monsters underscores her inability to shield them from all dangers. The narrative raises the question of whether the Town deliberately caused the heart attack. Donna's collapse serves as a form of psychological torture: she is a linchpin in the colony, and her near-death could destabilize Boyd Stevens, plunge Colony House into chaos, and compound the Matthews family's grief.

Such cruelty aligns with the Town's sadistic nature, though the Man in Yellow appears occupied with a different scheme-disguised as Sophia, he is secretly manipulating Henry Kavanaugh into ingesting the Man in Yellow's blood. With Donna having survived, immediate catastrophe is averted, but the season's trajectory promises further peril.

The consequences of Henry consuming the blood remain unknown, and the planned expedition into the Town's tunnels to remove the bones of the dead children is certain to generate additional complications and dangers. From season 4 continues to air new episodes weekly on the MGM+ streaming service





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From Season 4 Donna Heart Attack Elizabeth Saunders Interview Colony House Town Mystery Doll Monsters Man In Yellow MGM+

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