From San Luis Valley to Vail, Latino labor powers Colorado’s economy

Latinos have always been a part of Colorado's story. Here's how they helped drive the economy and contributed to its lifestyle.

Latinos have always been a part of Colorado's story. Here's how they helped drive the economy and contributed to its lifestyle.bridged Old West and New West industries to help our state grow.

As a longtime resident of the state, I have witnessed many of these socioeconomic phenomena firsthand and through my research.. Let’s look at some ways Latinos help drive the state’s economy and contribute to its unique culture and lifestyle. was founded in 1851 by Hispanic settlers from northern New Mexico. It is the oldest continuously inhabited town in the state.

In the late 19th century, Hispanic Coloradans and immigrants from Mexico fanned across the territory and later the state to work in mining, the railroad industry and the emerging agricultural sector.numerous economic sectors from so-called Old West industries like agriculture, cattle ranching and mining to New West industries like tourism, real estate and tech startups. , whether from U.S.-born or immigrant workers. The state has relied on this labor practically since the territory was acquired from Mexico in 1848.

The region known as the behind the building of railroad lines and the growth of the sugar beet industry in the early 20th century. Latino immigrants still work in the As tourism began to flourish in the Western Slope in the 1990s, Latinos quickly became the indispensable labor force that kept the fueled by this demographic shift.

There is practically no sector of the Western Slope’s — and the state’s — economy Their presence has revitalized towns historically afflicted by the woes of the boom-and-bust cycles of the oil and gas industry. For example, along the west I-70 corridor, towns such as Eagle, Edwards and Gypsum in Eagle County, and towns like Glenwood Springs, Parachute, Rifle and Silt in Garfield County, have seen their Latino populations soar with the arrival of families attracted to job opportunities in resort destinations like Vail and Aspen.

By 2020, Latinos made up more than a Further west, Montrose’s Latino population has grown in tandem with the popular resort town Telluride’s economic expansion. Nowadays, Latinos represent more than , which make up 15% of the population. Latinos are mostly clustered in and around Grand Junction, the largest metro hub between Denver and Salt Lake City. in the ritzy communities where they work. Many make long commutes over treacherous mountain roads to get to their workplace.

Some and rely on carpooling because they don’t own cars and don’t make enough money to afford their long, potentially dangerous commutes. While the first-generation immigrants who came to Colorado’s Western Slope in the 1990s-2000s have a limited educational background and speak little English, their second-generation children are trying to by moving into the middle class.

This second generation benefits from a public education, command of the English language and greater knowledge of American society than their parents. in these counties. In another decade or two, they will join the labor force, pay taxes, vote and likely transform the demographics, culture and recent immigration dragnet has reached the Western Slope, where Latino individuals have been routinely arrested and Latino families fear deportation. Many Latino families in Colorado are .

They feel targeted for the color of their skin, their accent or the jobs they do. The immigration operations are having an Still, Latinos have grown deep roots in Western Slope communities. Grand Junction has a thriving Latino middle class and is home to the , are running for office in the region and getting elected. Velasco represents House District 57, which covers Glenwood Springs and Aspen.

Latinos have always been an intrinsic feature of the Western Slope’s socioeconomic landscape, as ubiquitous as the area’s mountains, mesas and canyons. In cities like Grand Junction and Durango, and ski towns like Aspen, Telluride and Vail, they enrich the region’s economy, society and culture. If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.is Professor of Ethnic Studies at Colorado State University.

He has a Ph. D. in political science from University of Florida with a concentration in Latin American studies. Dr. Sagás is the author of “Race and Politics in the Dominican Republic,” as well as articles on race and politics, democracy and authoritarianism, immigration policies, and other topics.





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