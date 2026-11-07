From Rihanna to Rosalía, These Are Martine Rose’s Biggest Celebrity Superfans

Martine Rose’s appointment to the helm of Balenciaga has been met with celebration—not just by fashion insiders, but also by her legion of A-lister fans: Kendrick Lamar, Timothée Chalamet, and the Biebers among them.

. While expectations of the announcement have been brewing for the past few months, it’s one that has been met with pretty much ubiquitous celebration.

, whose tenure was marked by a sculptural, romantic flair and a rich sense for color and textural play. Still, the warmth expressed for the British designer’s appointment is uniquely multifaceted.

Also read Martine Rose Named Creative Director of Balenciaga

There’s its representational significance, as she joins a growing coterie of women of color at the helm of fashion’s most influential houses, but beyond that—and arguably more importantly—is her skill as a designer, and its capacity to shape the fashion conversation at large.riffs on the everyday dress codes she observes in her native London have been key in bridging the gap between the realms of streetwear and high fashion over the past decade. There is also, as anyone versed in their menswear lore will know, the fact that Rose’s big break arguably came at Balenciaga, where she played an instrumental role in shaping the aesthetic of the house, working alongsideduring the early, agenda-setting years of his tenure.

And then, as we’ve come to know over the years, there’s Martine Rose herself: one of the sharpest and funniest voices the industry has in its midst. You don’t have to look far for proof of just how widely her influence has spread.

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Though often framed as something of a fashion insider’s favorite, Rose has an equally devoted A-list following.is regularly spotted in her designs, while Kendrick Lamar has all but appointed her his de facto dresser for some of the biggest moments of his career, wearing custom Rose looks to collect his Best Rap Album Grammy in 2023 and for hisRihanna is a Martine Rose superfan.

In May 2025, she was seen sporting one of the designer’s signature striped polos and baggy-fit jeans on the streets of New York, shortly after revealing her baby bump at that year’sWe’re naturally biased, but one of our favorite Martine Rose moments is without doubt when Billie Eilish graced the cover of our British, Kendrick Lamar—another of Martine Rose’s highest profile superfans—wore a full custom look by the designer for his critically-lauded half-time show, single-handedly reinvigorating the market for denim flares. Kendrick Lamar’s penchant for wearing the brand goes back further than his Super Bowl performance.

In 2023, he wore a full look—including a customized track jacket and a then-unreleased colorway of the designer’s viral Nike Shox MR4 mules—to pick up the Grammy for that year’s best rap album. For further proof of the Biebers’s appreciation for the sportier side of Martine Rose’s offering, look no further than a 2023 Hailey Bieber.is renowned—as proved by her status as an early adopter of the Nike Shox MR4 in 2022, one of the most hotly coveted products from Rose’s longstanding collaboration with the sports giant.