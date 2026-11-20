Kellen Matthews told Action News he has always enjoyed playing sports, but he didn't find a love for the sport of running until he found himself at a crossroads.

Between this weekend's full marathon, half marathon, and 8k, a record-breaking 40,000 runners will toe the starting line along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The 35-year-old told Action News he has always enjoyed playing sports, but he didn't find a love for the sport of running until he found himself at a crossroads.

"By the time I was 25, I was an IV drug user and just feeling all the shame, guilt, hopeless, all the things that come with substance use disorder," he explained. With the assistance of his girlfriend, Cass, who is now his wife, Matthews went to a treatment facility in Texas. He said that's where a doctor introduced him to the sport of running.

Also read Here’s where AI data centers are under construction or proposed near Philly

Over the past 10 years, those miles have added up for Matthews, who has run almost every race you can imagine.

"I feel like running gives me the exact opposite feeling that being affected by substance abuse disorder gives me... it gives you pride and something to build on," he told Action News' Caroline Goggin. Matthews has built a career surrounding this sport. He has used his story to become a content creator and to start a run club called the "Recovery Run Club.

Advertisement

" "It's kind of for anyone in some sort of recovery - could be eating disorders, substance use, domestic violence. Whatever it is that you're struggling with and looking to recover from, you can come out, find community, and get some exercise," he explained.

"I really can't put into words how proud I am of myself because I couldn't have imagined in a million years that I would be in the position that I'm in now," he said. This weekend, with his wife and daughter there to cheer him on, Matthews will take on the Philadelphia Marathon - fueled by a complicated past that has led him to this moment.

"I often use my experience as fuel when things get tough," he said. "Helps keep things in perspective that I'm choosing to do hard things. "