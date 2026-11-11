From Record Sunshine To Mountain Blizzards: A 48-Hour Weather Shock Hits The West

A dramatic weather turnaround across parts of the western United States and western Canada will replace unseasonable warmth with heavy snow, strong winds and travel hazards by the end of the week, meteorologists reported Wednesday.

A dramatic weather turnaround across parts of the western United States and western Canada will replace unseasonable warmth with heavy snow, strong winds and travel hazards by the end of the week, meteorologists reported Wednesday.

Temperatures throughout portions of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and western Canada climbed 10 to 20 degrees above historical averages on Wednesday, challenging record highs in several locations. However, forecasters with AccuWeather warn that the mild air will disappear quickly as a surge of colder, stormier systems moves across the region.

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“It’s a striking turnaround for parts of the West. Some communities will go from temperatures more typical of early fall to a much more wintry pattern in just a couple of days. In the mountains, that change could be especially dramatic, with heavy snow creating difficult travel conditions heading into the weekend,” saidThe rapid change in weather is slated to bring substantial snowfall to high-elevation areas.

In California’s Sierra Nevada, a fast-moving storm system is forecast to drop 1 to 2 feet of snow above 7,000 feet by Friday, with snow levels dropping toward roughly 5,000 feet. Officials caution that mountain passes could face major delays and slick driving conditions as the weekend gets underway. Farther north, an intense storm moving ashore Friday through Friday night is expected to batter coastal communities with high winds and heavy precipitation.

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In British Columbia’s Coast Mountains, multiple feet of snow are forecast to pile up, while lower elevations throughout western Washington and the Pacific Northwest absorb more rain. Cities including Seattle and Portland are likely to pick up additional precipitation from the incoming front. The incoming storm cycle follows a series of recent wet weather systems that have already heightened flood concerns across western Washington and British Columbia.

The combination of prolonged downpours and warmer-than-average temperatures melting existing snowpack earlier in the week is increasing runoff into area rivers and streams, raising the potential for localized flooding. Forecasters note the unsettled weather will not remain confined to the north. By Sunday into Monday, rain and mountain snow showers are expected to track southward into parts of Southern California, Nevada and northern Arizona.