Fresh polling data and online search trends point to a widespread backlash against major political figures on both sides of the aisle, according to a series of November broadcasts and social media updates from CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten. Enten examined Pennsylvania Sen.

Fresh polling data and online search trends point to a widespread backlash against major political figures on both sides of the aisle, according to a series of November broadcasts and social media updates from CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten.

Enten examined Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s standing inside the Democratic Party amid speculation that he could switch political affiliations. Referencing NBA legend LeBron James to illustrate how Democrats might react if Fetterman walked away, Enten suggested the party would hardly miss him. To back up his assessment, Enten pulled up a chart tracking Fetterman’s net popularity among Pennsylvania Democrats.

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Two years ago, Fetterman held a net positive rating of 56 points. That number has since plunged by 112 points, landing at minus 56.